Harper working out at 1B to hasten return from surgery

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, displays his championship ring with Phillies President Dave Dombrowski, right, and CEO John Middleton during the National League ring ceremony before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 Laurence Kesterson

CINCINNATI (AP) — Philadelphia's Bryce Harper is working out at first base in an attempt to speed his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

"I'm not sure how long it will take," manager Rob Thomson said before Thursday's game against Cincinnati.

Harper, usually an outfielder, approached Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski with the idea, The Athletic reported.

Thomson expects the 30-year-old to work out daily at first base, usually with infield coach Bobby Dickerson. Harper has two big league appearances at first base in 11 seasons, the last in 2021.

"He was out there today," Thomson said. "He looked fine. Bobby's a great coach. He's athletic. He wants to do it."

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and Philadelphia projects him returning at first as a designated hitter. Harper last week began taking on-field batting practice.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the season after tearing his left ACL during a spring training game on March 23. Darick Hall. who started five of the first six games at first, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is projected to be sidelined for two months.

"His surgery went well," Thomson said. "He'll rehab in Philadelphia and then we'll send him to Clearwater."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

