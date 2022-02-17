 Skip to main content
Hathaway scores twice late to lead Caps' comeback vs. Flyers

Capitals Flyers Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones, left, makes a save as teammate Oskar Lindblom (23), Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and Alex Ovechkin, right, crash the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With star Alex Ovechkin shut out on the scoresheet, the Washington Capitals turned to their fourth line when they most needed offense.

Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in a span of less than two minutes late in the third period and the Capitals rallied late to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Thursday night.

Joe Snively, Michal Kempny and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, who won their fifth in a row on the road to improve to 16-5-4 away from Washington.

“It’s not just about defense for them,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said of the line that Nic Dowd centers with Hathaway and Carl Hagelin. “They do a good job of getting out of the defensive zone and into the offensive zone and generating time, generating chances, and they’re able to score goals.”

Gerry Mayhew’s second of the game put Philadelphia in front 3-2 with 3:51 left in the third before the Capitals staged their furious comeback.

“It’s huge,” Hathaway said. “It’s a good feeling. I think we’ve been playing well lately.”

Travis Sanheim added a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has lost four in a row. The Flyers played the first contest of a club-record eight-game homestand. They won’t hit the road again until March 10 at Florida.

“We’re learning we can have confidence playing our game; now we have to learn that we have to have confidence finishing the game,” Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said. “We have to learn how to win. Sometimes learning how to win is learning how not to lose.”

Carlson added an empty-netter with 48.8 seconds left.

Ovechkin entered fourth in the league in goals (31) and tied for fifth in points (62).

After a sloppy, listless first period, things heated up in the second. Early in the period, Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov shoved Flyers captain Claude Giroux into the boards. Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton responded on the next shift with a crunching check of Kempny before dropping the gloves with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

“It’s frustrating,” Laughton said. “Gotta find a way to close that one out.”

The Flyers went on the power play after van Riemsdyk was assessed an instigator penalty, along with a game misconduct. And Philadelphia took advantage, tying the game at 1 with a slick tic-tac-toe setup from Isaac Ratcliffe and Oskar Lindblom to Mayhew, who beat Ilya Samsonov 8:54 into the period from the side of the net for his fourth goal.

After Ovechkin just missed giving Washington the lead, rattling the post with a hard slap shot, the Caps went in front when Snively followed his own miss on the power play to make it 2-1 with 7:11 left in the second.

Sanheim knotted it at 2 with 58.4 seconds left in the period, finishing a pretty 2-on-1 with Travis Konecny by lifting the puck high over Samsonov from close range.

Kempny netted his first of the season on a hard slap shot from the point that whizzed past Jones’ blocker to put Washington up 1-0 late in the first period.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Capitals: D Justin Schultz (upper body) missed his second straight contest. He is day to day.

Flyers: D Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) was out of the lineup for the third game in a row. ... Mayhew returned after a one-game absence following a cut near his eye that required 12 stitches.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Carolina on Monday.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

2/17/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 80, Cape Henlopen 48

Concord 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 39

Delaware Military Academy 67, Charter School of Wilmington 53

Glasgow 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 48

Laurel 85, Sussex Academy 40

Middletown 54, Sanford 45

Newark Charter 64, MOT Charter 49

St. Andrew's 51, Newark 39

St. Elizabeth 69, First State Military 26

Woodbridge 63, St. Georges Tech 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Odessa 17

Charter School of Wilmington 52, Delaware Military Academy 29

Concord 49, Hodgson Vo-Tech 43

Laurel 40, Polytech 37

Newark Charter 47, MOT Charter 10

St. Elizabeth 56, First State Military 15

St. Georges Tech 47, Woodbridge 41

St. Mark's 58, Padua Academy 33

Sussex Technical 51, Smyrna 29

Tower Hill 60, Mt. Pleasant 34

2/16/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 69, Odessa 34

Archmere Academy 48, Concord 30

Caesar Rodney 79, Sussex Technical 63

Cross Christian 69, Haverford, Pa. 55

Delmar 86, Sussex Academy 46

Howard School of Technology 82, Brandywine 61

Wilmington Friends 73, Wilmington Christian 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology def. Brandywine, forfeit

Sanford 47, Tatnall 39

Seaford 56, Polytech 48

Thomas McKean 49, John Dickinson 20

2/15/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 54, Polytech 49

MOT Charter 62, Odyssey Charter 47

Middletown 69, Mt. Pleasant 30

Salesianum 79, St. Elizabeth 52

Sanford 75, Wilmington Christian 66

Seaford 76, Laurel 54

St. Georges Tech 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 54

St. Mark's 63, Newark Charter 37

Tatnall 41, Wilmington Friends 40

Woodbridge 61, Lake Forest 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, Christiana 33

Archmere Academy 45, Padua Academy 42

Cape Henlopen 52, Smyrna 20

Delcastle Tech 54, William Penn 48

Dover 53, Conrad 47

Early College 36, First State Military 25

Lake Forest 46, Sussex Technical 26

Laurel 66, Milford 18

Middletown 61, Mt. Pleasant 49

Newark Charter 39, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Seaford 57, Woodbridge 53

St. Georges Tech 52, Hodgson Vo-Tech 39

Wilmington Christian 41, Thomas McKean 30

2/14/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 66, Delmarva Christian 64, OT

Caesar Rodney 73, Thomas McKean 39

Concord 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Delcastle Tech 66, Mt. Pleasant 57

Odessa 45, First State Military 28

Seaford 78, Sussex Academy 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 61, Mt. Pleasant 45

Delmar 55, Laurel 52

MOT Charter 57, Odyssey Charter 20

Odessa 33, First State Military 25

Red Lion Christian Academy 52, Christiana 27

Seaford 49, Sussex Academy 18

 