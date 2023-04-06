 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heat rout 76ers

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA's play-in tournament with a 129-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter and recorded 39 assists, tying the franchise record for most in a game originally set on Feb. 15, 1997, against Philadelphia.

The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Philadelphia) to move into the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in round. Miami took the Southeast Division title with the win.

Philadelphia (52-27) has already secured the third spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. A win Thursday night would have sealed a first-round matchup against Brooklyn. Joel Embiid scored 21 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter. James Harden chipped in 14 in limited minutes.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 