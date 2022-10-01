 Skip to main content
Henderson, defense shine in Delaware's 24-10 win over Towson

Delaware football

Kyron Cumby scores on a 65 yard touchdown run vs. Towson

 Courtesy:@Delaware_FB (Twitter)

Nolan Henderson threw for 368 yards, the Delaware defense allowed just 159 total yards and the Blue Hens defeated Towson 24-10 on Saturday at Delaware Stadium in Newark.

Henderson completed 25 of 41 passes with touchdown throws of 74 yards to Chandler Harvin and 4 yards to Khory Spruill. Harvin finished with three receptions for 105 yards.

Kyron Cumby had a 65-yard touchdown run among his 100 yards rushing and the No. 7 FCS Blue Hens (5-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) churned out 166 yards on the ground.

Towson’s only touchdown came on a 97-yard interception return by Robert Javier with about three minutes left in the game. Tyrrell Pigrome completed just 9 of 23 passes for 62 yards and the Tigers (2-3, 0-2) had 99 yards rushing, led by Joachim Bangda with 53 yards on 12 carries.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Appoquinimink 21, St. Georges Tech 7

Charter School of Wilmington 28, St. Andrew's 7

Dover 34, Caesar Rodney 0

Howard School of Technology 20, Mt. Pleasant 7

Newark 26, Delcastle Tech 22

St. Elizabeth 50, Glasgow 12

St. Mark's 54, Conrad 14

Tower Hill 35, Brandywine 0

Wilmington Friends 34, Archmere Academy 9

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Caravel Academy 44, Concord 6

Delaware Military Academy 27, Thomas McKean 14

Delmar 41, Woodbridge 14

First State Military 25, Christiana 6

Indian River 21, Seaford 20

Laurel 50, Polytech 6

Massillon, Ohio 42, Middletown 24

Red Lion Christian Academy 39, Milford 0

Salesianum 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 0

Smyrna 22, Sussex Central 0

Sussex Technical 33, Lake Forest 30