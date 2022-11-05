 Skip to main content
Henderson throws 5 TD passes in Delaware's 49-17 win

UD football

Delaware's Jourdan Townsend (l) and Thyrick Pitts celebrate in a game vs. Monmouth on Nov. 5, 2022.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson tied a career high with five touchdown passes and Delaware defeated Monmouth 49-17.

Henderson was 22-of-28 passing for 323 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per pass.

Two of his TD passes went to Thyrick Pitts.

Jourdan Townsend, Marcus Yarns and Chandler Harvin added TD receptions for Delaware.

Henderson and Kyron Cumby added rushing scores.

Jaden Shirden, the FCS rushing yards leader, ran for 202 yards on 26 carries with a 69-yard score for the Hawks, who only had 90 yards in the air against the nation's second-best pass defense.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 7

Caesar Rodney 26, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 54, Christiana 0

Delaware Military Academy 13, Concord 12, 2OT

Newark 36, Hodgson Vo-Tech 35

St. Elizabeth 41, Polytech 14

Tatnall 55, St. Andrew's 28

Wilmington Friends 28, Mt. Pleasant 0

Friday, Nov. 4

 Caravel Academy 42, Milford 0

First State Military 28, Early College 14

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 7

Laurel 56, Indian River 14

Middletown 42, Sussex Central 16

Odessa 14, Seaford 7

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Woodbridge 16

Salesianum 18, Dover 16

Smyrna 52, Appoquinimink 12

St. Georges Tech 28, Cape Henlopen 19

Tower Hill 50, Pennington, N.J. 8

Thursday, Nov. 3

Conrad 26, Delcastle Tech 20

St. Mark's 48, Thomas McKean 13