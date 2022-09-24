 Skip to main content
Henderson's 5 TD passes help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3

Delaware football

Delaware WR Thyrick Pitts

 Courtesy: UDelaware Instagram

Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns — three to Thyrick Pitts — to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3 Saturday night at Delaware Stadium in Newark.

Henderson connected with Pitts on touchdowns of 15 and 8 yards to give Delaware (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jourdan Townsend scored on a 36-yard reception early in the third quarter and Pitts added a 7-yard TD grab with 1:46 left in the third to give the Blue Hens, ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, a 28-0 lead.

Axel Perez kicked a 20-yard field goal to get Hampton (3-1, 0-1) on the board with 12 minutes to play before Henderson connected with Marcus Yarns on a 7-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:54 to play. 

Hampton went 0 for 12 on third-down conversions and finished with just 156 total yards.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, John Dickinson 9

Howard School of Technology 38, Archmere Academy 34

Lake Forest 39, Delcastle Tech 0

Salesianum 16, St. Georges Tech 14

St. Mark's 21, Newark 20, 2OT

William Penn 20, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Pleasant vs. Alexis I. duPont, ccd.

Friday, Sept. 23

Caravel Academy 35, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Concord 28, Thomas McKean 24

Delmar 35, Milford 7

Dover 33, Cape Henlopen 12

Indian River 28, Brandywine 20

Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 0

Odessa 32, First State Military 0

Seaford 50, Polytech 13

Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 0

St. Andrew's 45, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 26, Tatnall 0

Wilmington Friends 43, Tower Hill 7

Woodbridge 34, Sussex Technical 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Delaware Military Academy 41, Conrad 0

Glasgow 42, Early College 6