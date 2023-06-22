Hodgson and University of Delaware alum Brandon Walter threw the equivalence of a quality start in his Major League debut for the Boston Red Sox Thursday afternoon.
The 2015 Delaware High School Baseball Player of the Year entered the game with a runner on in the second inning, and proceeded to pitch 6 2/3 innings in Boston's 6-0 loss to the Twins.
Walter entered the game trailing 3-0, and was charged with a run allowed in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th innings, including an estimated 465-foot homer from Byron Buxton.
Outside of that, Walter surrendered 6 total hits and 3 walks, recording two strikeouts on 92 pitches.
"The stuff was good early, the one by (Will) Castro was a ground ball that went through, and (Michael) Taylor's (2-run double) kicked back. Induced a lot of weak contact, threw a lot of strikes, the cutter was a good one, he was able to move the ball around the strike zone."
Walter became the 11th University of Delaware product to pitch in the Majors, and joining former Middletown Cavalier Chad Kuhl as current Delaware-born, Delaware-high school, University of Delaware players in the Majors.
Before Kuhl and Walter, the last Delaware-born, Delaware-high school product to play in the Majors was William Penn's Brett Oberholtzer, who played from 2013-2016. He debuted the same season as Newark's Zach Clark, who pitched in one game for the Seattle Mariners.