 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hoskins' big error leads to Phillies' 6-5 loss to Marlins

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins' two-base error allowed Miami to tie the game in the ninth and Brian Anderson followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia 6-5 and snapped their nine-game losing streak.

Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson.

Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisaíl García walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Archmere Academy 42, Tatnall 0

Cape Henlopen 42, Woodbridge 26

Caravel Academy 43, Glasgow 0

 