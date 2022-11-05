 Skip to main content
Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tags Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel in a run down during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster with rookie catcher Korey Lee.

Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third base and home plate on Chas McCormick's seven-inning grounder on Thursday night, taking a knee to his head.

Trey Mancini hit for Gurriel in the eighth, and Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Gurriel's knee was sore.

