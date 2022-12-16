 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday

Howard High School of Technology

Howard High School of Technology

 Google Maps

The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams.

Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington.

Three Delaware teams will take part in the $15 quadruple headerwhich begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17.

The day starts with Friere Charter (Pennsylvania) facing St. Albans (Washington, DC), before the three games involving Delaware.

Saint Elizabeth hits the court at noon against Overbook from Philadelphia.

The game is followed at 3 p.m. by Delcastle facing on Chester (Pennsylvania). Chester defeated Newark 68-60 Thursday, and will host McKean on Monday to conclude a three-game stretch against Delaware teams.

The showcase is at 5:15 p.m., when Howard host West Philadelphia. The Speedboys have already faced regional powers Cardinal O'Hara and St. Joe's Prep.

Also on Saturday, St. Georges will host the Rumble By the River, which indlues Freire Charter (Wilmington), Charter School of Wilmington, Glasgow, and Great Oaks.

The week after Christmas will also feature the Slam Dunk to the Beach in Lewes, Governor's Challenge in Salisbury, Maryland, and the Viking Classic and Diamond State Classic update, among other events.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21

Wednesday, Dec. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Caravel Academy 61

Howard School of Technology 75, Christiana 29

Tuesday, Dec. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46

Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52

Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29

Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45

Indian River 38, Early College 29

Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42

Middletown 66, St. Mark's 38

Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46

Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31

Polytech 67, Smyrna 55

Sanford 45, Newark 36

Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Tatnall 53, Odessa 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

Monday, Dec. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Camden Eastside, N.J. 50, Howard School of Technology 35

Greenwood Mennonite School 60, Holly Grove, Md. 26

St. Andrew's 56, Wilmington Christian 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 39, Holly Grove, Md. 15

Newark 33, Odessa 29

 