Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday

The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams.
Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at Howard High School in Wilmington.
Three Delaware teams will take part in the $15 quadruple headerwhich begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17.
The day starts with Friere Charter (Pennsylvania) facing St. Albans (Washington, DC), before the three games involving Delaware.
Saint Elizabeth hits the court at noon against Overbook from Philadelphia.
The game is followed at 3 p.m. by Delcastle facing on Chester (Pennsylvania). Chester defeated Newark 68-60 Thursday, and will host McKean on Monday to conclude a three-game stretch against Delaware teams.
The showcase is at 5:15 p.m., when Howard host West Philadelphia. The Speedboys have already faced regional powers Cardinal O'Hara and St. Joe's Prep.
Also on Saturday, St. Georges will host the Rumble By the River, which indlues Freire Charter (Wilmington), Charter School of Wilmington, Glasgow, and Great Oaks.
The week after Christmas will also feature the Slam Dunk to the Beach in Lewes, Governor's Challenge in Salisbury, Maryland, and the Viking Classic and Diamond State Classic update, among other events.