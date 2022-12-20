 Skip to main content
Hunt scores 22 as Wagner takes down Delaware State 58-51

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Led by Delonnie Hunt's 22 points, the Wagner Seahawks defeated the Delaware State Hornets 58-51 on Tuesday night. The Seahawks improved to 6-4 with the win and the Hornets fell to 1-11.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Tuesday, Dec. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 67, Caesar Rodney 61

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 61, Sussex Academy 17

Laurel 56, Woodbridge 40

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

Odessa 62, Conrad 57

Polytech 67, Dover 59

Seaford 98, Indian River 71

Sussex Technical 45, Sussex Central 29

Tatnall 64, Wilmington Christian 13

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 85, First State Military 14

Cape Henlopen 59, Caesar Rodney 27

Caravel Academy 56, Shipley, Pa. 53

Dover 63, Polytech 53

Early College 47, Delmar 39

Howard School of Technology 51, Hodgson Vo-Tech 26

Lake Forest 55, Sussex Academy 22

Milford 61, Smyrna 51

Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21

St. Mark's 48, Conrad 35

Sussex Central 59, Sussex Technical 47

Tatnall 69, William Penn 32

Woodbridge 67, Laurel 22

Monday, Dec. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 56, Charter School of Wilmington 42

Chester, Pa. 85, Thomas McKean 22

St. Elizabeth 61, First State Military 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 50, Thomas McKean 34

Saturday, Dec. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bullis, Md. 67, Salesianum 37

Chester, Pa. 57, Delcastle Tech 47

Dover 70, Caesar Rodney 58

Greenwood Mennonite School 61, Tome, Md. 48

Howard School of Technology 61, West Philadelphia, Pa. 58

Laurel 79, Brandywine 49

St. Elizabeth 60, Overbrook, Pa. 45

St. Georges Tech 73, Glasgow 63

Tatnall 71, Newark Charter 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lackey, Md. 69, Appoquinimink 65

Wilmington Friends 43, Odyssey Charter 27

Friday, Dec. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Salesianum 68, Bullis, Md. 57

Tower Hill 51, William Penn 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark 38, Thomas McKean 29

Ranney, N.J. 41, Caravel Academy 38

Tatnall 67, Conrad 35

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21