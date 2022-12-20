DOVER, Del. (AP) — Led by Delonnie Hunt's 22 points, the Wagner Seahawks defeated the Delaware State Hornets 58-51 on Tuesday night. The Seahawks improved to 6-4 with the win and the Hornets fell to 1-11.
Hunt scores 22 as Wagner takes down Delaware State 58-51
High School Sports Scoreboard
Tuesday, Dec. 20
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cape Henlopen 67, Caesar Rodney 61
Early College 47, Delmar 39
Lake Forest 61, Sussex Academy 17
Laurel 56, Woodbridge 40
Milford 61, Smyrna 51
Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21
Odessa 62, Conrad 57
Polytech 67, Dover 59
Seaford 98, Indian River 71
Sussex Technical 45, Sussex Central 29
Tatnall 64, Wilmington Christian 13
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexis I. duPont 85, First State Military 14
Cape Henlopen 59, Caesar Rodney 27
Caravel Academy 56, Shipley, Pa. 53
Dover 63, Polytech 53
Early College 47, Delmar 39
Howard School of Technology 51, Hodgson Vo-Tech 26
Lake Forest 55, Sussex Academy 22
Milford 61, Smyrna 51
Mt. Pleasant 62, Concord 21
St. Mark's 48, Conrad 35
Sussex Central 59, Sussex Technical 47
Tatnall 69, William Penn 32
Woodbridge 67, Laurel 22
Monday, Dec. 19
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Caravel Academy 56, Charter School of Wilmington 42
Chester, Pa. 85, Thomas McKean 22
St. Elizabeth 61, First State Military 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Odyssey Charter 50, Thomas McKean 34
Saturday, Dec. 17
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bullis, Md. 67, Salesianum 37
Chester, Pa. 57, Delcastle Tech 47
Dover 70, Caesar Rodney 58
Greenwood Mennonite School 61, Tome, Md. 48
Howard School of Technology 61, West Philadelphia, Pa. 58
Laurel 79, Brandywine 49
St. Elizabeth 60, Overbrook, Pa. 45
St. Georges Tech 73, Glasgow 63
Tatnall 71, Newark Charter 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lackey, Md. 69, Appoquinimink 65
Wilmington Friends 43, Odyssey Charter 27
Friday, Dec. 16
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Salesianum 68, Bullis, Md. 57
Tower Hill 51, William Penn 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Newark 38, Thomas McKean 29
Ranney, N.J. 41, Caravel Academy 38
Tatnall 67, Conrad 35
Thursday, Dec. 15
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37
Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41
Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60
Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29
Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24
Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57
Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12
Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31
Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67
Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46
Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41
Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22
St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32
Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42
Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21
Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17
Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49
Laurel 41, Seaford 11
Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17
Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42
Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41
Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29
Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21