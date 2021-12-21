Jalen Hurts' two rushing touchdowns broke an Eagles record as part of a 238-yard overall rushing attack in a 27-17 comeback win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.
Washington jumped ahead 10-0 in the opening quarter as they took advantage of a Hurts fumble and interception, but then everything else skewed the way of Philadelphia.
Jake Elliott put the Eagles on the board with a 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but the next two times the Eagles got within the 5 yard line, Hurts would not be denied.
The Eagles QB scored on one-yard sneaks on both the last drive of the second quarter, and the opening drive of the third quarter, as the Eagles went on 77 and 75 yard marches to take a 17-10 lead.
Those two touchdowns gave Hurts 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, eclipsing the team record for quarterbacks set by Michael Vick in 2010.
Elliott would stretch the lead to 20-10 with a 37-yard boot in the final minute of the third quarter, but the Washington Football Team would respond.
Jaret Patterson's one-yard plunge capped off a 69-yard drive for Washington, who pulled within a point, but the Eagles offense would not allow them to build upon the momentum.
A surgical 8-play, 80-yard effort put the game away, with the drive starting with Jordan Howard on the ground, and ending with a 19-yard pass to Jalen Reagor, and then Greg Ward's 19-yard catch over the back of a Washington defender to extend the lead to 27-17.
Washington would get back into Eagles territory, but Fletcher Cox's strip-fumble on fourth down stopped any hope of a comeback.
The resurgent ground game continued for the Eagles, with Miles Sanders posting his second-straight 100-yard game with 131 yards on 18 carries. Howard finished with 69 yards on 15 carries, with Hurts adding 38 on 8 efforts.
Tight End Dallas Goedert caught 7 passes for 135 yards as part of a 20-for-26 and 296 yard throwing effort by Hurts.
Washington was forced to go with recently signed Garrett Gilbert at quarterback, and he finished 20-for-31 for 194 yards, but it didn't prove to be enough.
The victory moves the Eagles to 7-7, and into a three-way tie with the Vikings and Saints for the final playoff spot in the NFC.
Minnesota would currently win the tiebreaker due to best win percentage in common games.
The Eagles have three games left, all in the NFC East, as they face the Giants on Sunday, before going to Washington in Week 17, and then finishing with likely-NFC East champion Dallas in the final game.
Dallas is still alive for the best record in the NFC, which is the only first-round bye in the new expanded playoff system.