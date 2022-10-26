 Skip to main content
Iassogna will be World Series umpire crew chief

ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball

Umpires Will Little, left, and Dan Iassogna, right, review a play on whether or not Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez was hit-by-pitch in the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

 Phil Long

HOUSTON (AP) — Dan Iassogna will be the crew chief for the seven umpires working the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros starting Friday night.

Iassogna drew the third World Series assignment in his 21-year career and first as crew chief.

Also on the crew announced Wednesday by Major League Baseball will be Lance Barksdale, James Hoye, Alan Porter, Tripp Gibson, Jordan Baker and Pat Hoberg.

It will be the second World Series for Barksdale, Hoye and Porter — they all worked the 2019 event.

Gibson, Baker and Hoberg will work their first Fall Classic.

The World Series begins Friday at Minute Maid Park.

