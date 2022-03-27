 Skip to main content
Jeannot leads Predators to win over Flyers

Flyers Predators Hockey

Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates after scoring the winning goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 5-4. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

Travis Sandheim, Joel Farabee, Max Willman and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, who have lost three of four. Martin Jones made 30 saves.

On the game-winner, Josi faked a slap shot and then sent a pass to Jeannot, who tipped it by Jones. Earlier in the game, Jeannot fought Philadelphia’s Hayden Hodgson.

“I was just trying to do the same thing I do every night, trying to do everything I can to help the team win,” Jeannot said. “Obviously, this one is pretty special. It’s really nice to get the win. It’s been a really special week for me and my family. So, it was obviously nice to get that one.”

Jeannot did not play in Thursday’s game at Las Vegas due to the impending birth of his and his wife’s first child.

Sanheim scored the game’s first goal at 2:15 of the opening period. Morgan Frost stripped the puck from Forsberg in the high slot and skated to the left side. Below the faceoff dot, he found Sanheim trailing and he beat Saros with a wrist shot high to the glove side.

Farabee made it 2-0 with 2:33 left in the first when he collected a rebound in the slot and slipped a backhand by Saros.

The Flyers took their 2-0 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot by Nashville 14-4.

“Lots of times when you think about the game, we were in control of the game,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “We weren’t in control of the scoreboard.”

Trenin cut Philadelphia’s lead in half 41 seconds into the second when he tipped Josi’s shot past Jones.

The Flyers regained a two-goal advantage at 2:23 of the second when Willman blocked Matt Benning’s shot and then went the other way on a breakaway, lifting a wrist shot underneath the crossbar.

Trenin struck again at 7:26 of the second, converting off a slick backhand pass from Granlund on a 2-on-1 rush.

“I thought we, especially in the first, I thought we cleared the front of the net, we were strong in front of the net,” Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said. “After that, we weren’t doing a very good job as far as finding lanes and they were able to get pucks through and as far as getting sticks on pucks.”

Kunin followed at 8:12, scoring off of a rebound of his own shot to tie the game before Forsberg and van Riemsdyk traded goals 59 seconds apart late in the second to cap a wild six-goal period.

STREAK EXTENDED

Josi’s assist on Trenin’s second period goal extended his point-scoring streak to 13 games, a new career high for Nashville’s captain. Over the streak, Josi has four goals and 24 assists.

Josi is three games shy of tying Nashville’s franchise record for points in consecutive games. J.P. Dumont had points in 16-straight games Dec. 29, 2007 to Jan. 31, 2008.

NEW CAREER HIGHS

Forsberg’s late second period goal gave him 65 points (37 goals, 28 assists) on the season, setting a new career high. The 37 goals improve upon personal and franchise highs in goals for Forsberg. Entering this season, the previous franchise record for goals was 35.

LONG TIME BETWEEN VISITS

Sunday marked the first time the Flyers have visited Nashville since Jan. 1, 2019.

Six of the 20 Flyers to dress Sunday also played in the Flyers’ previous visit to Nashville and just four Predators who played Sunday appeared in that game.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit Minnesota on Tuesday night to conclude a season-high five-game road trip.

  • Comments

