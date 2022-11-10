Jenner, Blue Jackets end 5-game skid, beat Flyers 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 to end a five-game losing streak.
Columbus hadn't won since beating the New York Rangers 5-1 on Oct. 23.
Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenberg also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32 shots for his first win since offseason surgery.
Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers.
Carter Hart stopped 24 shots after missing a game to illness.