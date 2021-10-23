A bright rainbow shined outside the northeast corner of Delaware Stadium during the first half of Delaware's Homecoming game, it didn't last, nor did the Blue Hens' hopes for a win over JMU.
Delaware lost to the Dukes 22-10 in a battle of Spring 2021 NCAA FCS Tournament semifinalists, sending the Hens to their third straight CAA loss.
The Blue Hens took a 10-6 lead early in the second quarter when a 10-play, 76-yard drive ended with Salesianum's Zach Gwynn finding James Collins for a 26-yard touchdown.
The problem for Delaware, outside of that drive, they only had 33 offensive yards.
Their offense punted on 8 of their final 10 possessions, only interrupted by a fumble and interception.
While the Blue Hen offense was struggling, Delaware's defense fought hard to keep them in the game.
JMU started four of their first five drives in Delaware territory, but could only manage three Ethan Ratke field goals, and Delaware went into halftime up 10-9.
Ratke's 4th field goal of the game, tying a school-record he matched last week, opened the third quarter for JMU, who took the lead for good at 12-10.
Gwynn would fumble while being sacked a few drives later, and his opposite number, JMU QB Cole Johnson scrambled 36 yards for a touchdown, putting the Dukes up two scores.
Ratke would connect one more time, this time from 42 yards away, to set the JMU record, and create the final score. He hit from 30, 37, 47, 47, and 42 in the game. Delaware's Ryan Coe opened the scoring with a 51-yard boot for the Blue Hens.
Gwynn finished 6-for-20 with 85 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.
Dejoun Lee was held to 31 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Middletown's Kedrick Whitehead led the Blue Hens with 15 tackles and 3 pass breakups.
Delaware's homestand continues next Saturday when the host FCS debutante Dixie State (Utah) at 2 p.m. at Delaware Stadium.