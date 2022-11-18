 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night.

Embiid had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury.

Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter.  Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds, however, his struggles from the free-throw line — he went 4 of 15 — were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 2A - First Round

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 3A - Quarterfinal

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class1A - Quarterfinal

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21