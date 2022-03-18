 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Josh Norris breaks tie in 3rd, Senators beat Flyers

  • Comments
Philadelphia Flyers logo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, Anton Forsberg made 27 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Friday night.

Norris beat Martin Jones with a slap shot to help Ottawa snap a three-game losing streak.

“I guess I just like that area of the ice and for some reason pucks just seem to go in,” Norris said, about the fact that most of his power-play goals come from the same spot. My job’s easy, the guys just slide me the puck and I shoot it and hope it goes in, and lately it’s been going in, so it’s a good feeling.”

Tim Stutzle opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period. Alex Formento iced it with a short-hander into an empty net from behind his own goal line with 2:38 left.

“It’s always good to get a goal in the first period,” Stutzle said. “I think the whole team was really good and we were all together. And what are you going to say about Forsberg. He was unbelievable again and he helped us win the game in the last couple of minutes. It was a great team effort.”

Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia in the second period. Jones made 32 saves.

“Forsberg made some really, really good saves,” Atkinson said. “Sometimes you have to tip your cap. I think it came down to execution.”

Stutzle scored midway through the first with a rocket of a shot from the faceoff dot that went over Jones’ shoulder, hit the middle bar inside the net and shot out just as quickly as it had gone in.

Atkinson tied it at 6:10 of the second, tipping a point shot over Forsberg’s shoulder.

One night after playing his 1,000th NHL game, Flyers captain Claude Giroux stayed home in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old forward is expected to be traded before the trade deadline.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

DIAA State Championship

Boys State Championship game - 3/12/22

Tower Hill 79, Salesianum 43

Girls State Championship game - 3/11/22

Caravel Academy 53, Sanford 47, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/10/22

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 50

Tower Hill 58, Seaford 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/9/22

Caravel Academy 54, Tatnall 36

Sanford 43, Ursuline Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/7/22

Caravel Academy 50, Woodbridge 40

Sanford 53, Cape Henlopen 27

Tatnall 48, St. Elizabeth 28

Ursuline Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

BOYS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/5/22

Howard School of Technology 46, Sanford 41

Salesianum 57, Dover 51, OT

Seaford 70, St. Andrew's 46

Tower Hill 43, St. Mark's 41, 4OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/4/22

Cape Henlopen 58, Delmarva Christian 45

Caravel Academy 63, Caesar Rodney 44

Charter School of Wilmington 41, St. Mark's 39

Sanford 58, Archmere Academy 25

St. Elizabeth 53, Dover 41

Tatnall 57, Alexis I. duPont 21

Ursuline Academy 56, Wilmington Friends 22

Woodbridge 47, Lake Forest 43

BOYS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/3/22

Howard School of Technology 83, Smyrna 54

Dover 70, Middletown 45

Salesianum 66, Laurel 55

Sanford 55, Caesar Rodney 48

Seaford 76, Appoquinimink 57

St. Andrew's 61, Caravel Academy 51

St. Mark's 51, William Penn 43

Tower Hill 60, Delmar 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/2/22

Alexis I. duPont 87, Laurel 61

Archmere Academy 52, Seaford 26

Caesar Rodney 44, Appoquinimink 31

Cape Henlopen 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 43

Dover 58, Padua Academy 40

St. Mark's 39, Delaware Military Academy 26

Wilmington Friends 39, St. Georges Tech 30

Woodbridge 63, Conrad 38

BOYS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/1/22

Caesar Rodney 57, Archmere Academy 33

Delmar 59, Woodbridge 54

Dover 83, Polytech 46

Laurel 68, Alexis I. duPont 63

Seaford 76, Tatnall 62

Smyrna 67, St. Georges Tech 46

 