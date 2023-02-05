 Skip to main content
Knicks rally from 21 points down, beat 76ers 108-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night.

Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for the Knicks, who were playing a night after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joel Embiid had 31 points for the 76ers, going 18 of 19 from the free throw line, and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Philadelphia went ahead by 21 points in the first quarter, but the Knicks continued to chip away and cut it to 53-51 at halftime.

Randle's 3-pointer to start the second half put New York ahead 54-53, its first lead since 2-0. Philadelphia went back up by eight and led 79-76 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey opened the final quarter with a three-point play, but the Knicks scored the next 10 points and capped a 15-2 run on Fournier's 3-pointer, giving them a 91-84 lead.

They never trailed again.

The 76ers pulled within three, but Randle's floater made it 102-92 with 2:18 remaining. Philadelphia never got closer than eight the rest of the way

Miles McBride had 14 points and Isaiah Hartenstein tied a season high with 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

De'Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris each had 14 points for the 76ers. James Harden had 12 points and 12 assists.

Philadelphia had won nine of its previous 10 games

TIP-INS:

76ers: Philadelphia had won eight straight road games. … No 76er has played in all of their games this season. Georges Niang and PJ Tucker have each played in a team-high 50. Tucker's appearances have all been starts, while Niang's have all come off the bench.

Knicks: RJ Barrett did not play due to a non-Covid illness. … The Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season. … New York is 14-15 at home, the only team in the NBA with a winning record to have a losing record at home.

UP NEXT:

76ers: At Boston on Wednesday.

Knicks: At Orlando on Tuesday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Feb. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 57, St. Georges Tech 49

Caravel Academy 58, William Penn 49

Dover 64, Caesar Rodney 43

Middletown 77, Howard School of Technology 48

Sanford 49, Salesianum 47

Tower Hill 53, Archmere Academy 41

Wilmington Friends 75, MOT Charter 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 49, Dover 47

Newark Charter 50, Archmere Academy 17

Red Lion Christian Academy 57, First State Military 12

Sanford 58, St. Elizabeth 17

Ursuline Academy 82, Padua Academy 28

Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 58, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, John Dickinson 45

Mt. Pleasant 69, Christiana 26

Odessa 58, Thomas McKean 41

Odyssey Charter 65, First State Military 29

St. Mark's 57, Delaware Military Academy 50

Tatnall 60, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 50, Glasgow 20

Howard School of Technology 50, Mt. Pleasant 30

John Dickinson 44, Christiana 37

Odessa 38, Thomas McKean 36

Polytech 48, Seaford 40

St. Mark's 36, Middletown 26

Thursday, Feb. 2

Sussex Central 41, Delmar 34

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Calvary Christian 49, Holly Grove, Md. 43

Caravel Academy 69, Laurel 62

Concord 63, Christiana 52

Newark Charter 66, Delaware Military Academy 55

Salesianum 65, Tower Hill 51

Salisbury, Md. 73, Delmarva Christian 65

William Penn 54, St. Elizabeth 52

Wilmington Friends 53, Wilmington Christian 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Odessa 8

Cape Henlopen 56, Stephen Decatur, Md. 51

Charter School of Wilmington 60, Archmere Academy 46

Conrad 57, St. Elizabeth 56

Delaware Military Academy 43, Newark Charter 23

Delcastle Tech 48, Newark 26

Holly Grove, Md. 21, Calvary Christian 19

Laurel 43, Milford 33

Red Lion Christian Academy 74, Glasgow 12

Smyrna 77, Middletown 58

Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 57, John Dickinson 55 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 74, Thomas McKean 30

Christiana 35, William Penn 33

Delmar 57, Worcester Prep School, Md. 19

Early College 58, Seaford 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Newark 34

Howard School of Technology 55, John Dickinson 23

Red Lion Christian Academy 51, Odyssey Charter 17

Tuesday, Jan. 31 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 60, Smyrna 52

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 47

Conrad 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Delmar 64, Sussex Academy 19

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 72, Sussex Technical 41

Howard School of Technology 58, William Penn 56

Laurel 77, Indian River 31

Polytech 88, Sussex Central 63

Salesianum 75, Appoquinimink 46

Seaford 86, Woodbridge 51

Tower Hill 66, Wilmington Christian 41

Wilmington Friends 51, Tatnall 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 22

Delaware Military Academy 38, Concord 29

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 45, Sussex Technical 34

Early College 48, Lake Forest 38

Laurel 42, Indian River 39

Polytech 58, Sussex Central 16

Sanford 52, Tatnall 42

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Elizabeth 65, Charter School of Wilmington 59

St. Georges Tech 60, Newark Charter 22

Sussex Academy 44, Delmar 36

Tower Hill 40, St. Andrew's 17

Ursuline Academy 59, Archmere Academy 34

Wilmington Friends 49, St. Mark's 36

Woodbridge def. Seaford, forfeit

Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Thomas McKean 33

Brandywine 50, Great Oaks Charter School 41

Caravel Academy 67, Shipley, Pa. 56

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, MOT Charter 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 59, Great Oaks Charter School 25

Delcastle Tech 49, Christiana 42

Greenwood Mennonite School 49, Calvary Christian 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, MOT Charter 36

Howard School of Technology 59, William Penn 24