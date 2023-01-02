 Skip to main content
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night.

Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.

Samuel Ersson stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in three career starts since taking over for the injured Carter Hart (concussion) last week. Ersson lost his chance at his first career shutout with 39.6 seconds remaining but helped give the Flyers their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season.

"(Ersson) is super impressive," Konecny said. "He looks so calm in there. It looks like he's been playing here for a while. He's doing a great job and he works hard too in practice so it's nice to see it paying off for him."

Ryan Strome scored in the closing minute for Anaheim, and John Gibson had 29 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games. They are 1-3-1 on a franchise-record 10-game homestand.

With a sheepish grin, Ersson admitted to a little heartbreak when the last of the Ducks' 29 shots found the back of the Flyers' net.

"Obviously it stinks a little bit, you can't lie" Ersson said. "But it's the wins that matter and that's what you take with you moving forward here."

Farabee gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 7:42 into the opening period when he pounced on a deflected puck in front of the Ducks' goal and slid a shot through Gibson's legs for his seventh of the season.

Philadelphia made it 2-0 at 10:36 when Frost brought the puck up from the Ducks' zone, maneuvered past two Anaheim defenders and sent a shot from the left point that squeezed inside the near post for his eighth of the season.

"I saw some room and they looked a little flat-footed so I just tried to make a move and try to get it on the net," Frost said. "I wasn't really trying to pick a corner or anything and it went in. I'll take it."

Konecny scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season at 3:00 of the second period, scoring from a sharp angle to the left side of the Ducks' goal.

Hayes moved into the slot from center ice before he found Konecny for his team-leading 22nd assist.

"I think this just shows us sticking to the game plan and how we're going to work hard every night," Konecny said. "I feel like we're getting back to how we were playing at the start of the year. It doesn't matter who we play against, you play the same way and hopefully it pays off for you."

Laughton made it 4-0 at 8:26 of the third when he took the puck around the back of the Ducks' goal and threw a wraparound across the crease where it deflected off the skate of Anaheim's Cam Fowler and into the net for his ninth of the season.

The Ducks did not score in five power-play chances Monday and are 0-for-11 on the man advantage over the past three games.

"It comes down to the smallest little things," Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said.

"It's them just getting a stick on the puck. For me, there's nothing wrong with the power play. I thought we had enough good looks for us to score. We just couldn't get it into the net."

BEHIND THE MASK

While the Ducks were at full strength in goal for the first time since Dec. 9, the Flyers remained without Hart, who is close to a return. Hart remained on injured reserve for a third consecutive game after a concussion on Dec. 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Flyers head coach John Tortorella did indicate that Hart has passed all evaluations but he remained inactive. Gibson was in goal for the third consecutive game for the Ducks after he had missed five contests with a lower-body injury. Anaheim backup goalie Anthony Stolarz (lower body) was activated off injured reserve after missing nine games.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Arizona on Thursday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Friday, Dec. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 45, St. Elizabeth 40

Newark Charter 59, Oxford, Pa. 55

Sankofa Freedom, Pa. 38, Odessa 36

Seaford 88, Stephen Decatur, Md. 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Pikesville, Md. 54, Padua Academy 27

Ursuline Academy 67, Notre Dame, Pa. 50

Thursday, Dec. 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canarsie, N.Y. 61, St. Elizabeth 49

Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51

Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47

Queen Annes County, Md. 48, Smyrna 42

Rosedale Christian, Md. 46, Appoquinimink 34

Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 51, Caesar Rodney 34

Ursuline Academy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 44

Wednesday, Dec. 28

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 62, Archmere Academy 42

James M. Bennett, Md. 80, Polytech 72

Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 60, Salesianum 48

Seaford 80, Parkside, Md. 48

Shipley, Pa. 72, Cross Christian 68

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

Upper Darby, Pa. 78, Conrad 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Holy Cross, N.Y. 55, St. Elizabeth 42

Mountain Ridge, Md. 55, Laurel 22

Notre Dame, Pa. 59, Padua Academy 24

Sanford 80, Stephen Decatur, Md. 18

Sussex Technical 49, Boonsboro, Md. 34

Tatnall 36, Pikesville, Md. 34

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Middletown 69, Gwynn Park 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 43, Smyrna 35

Archmere Academy 42, Polytech 29

Parkside, Md. 65, Seaford 43

South Fayette, Pa. 68, St. Elizabeth 51

Monday, Dec. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42

Delmar 78, Crisfield 32

Dover 71, Stephen Decatur 54

SEED 54, Delaware Military Academy 46

Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill 30

Sussex Tech 52, James M. Bennett 23

Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 51, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 33

Gerstell Academy, Md. 49, Delaware Military Academy 22

Parkside, Md. 81, Laurel 33