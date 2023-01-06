 Skip to main content
LaVine hits 11 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11.

LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

"He got hot, we couldn't find him, we started trapping him and everybody else got easy opportunities because he was making shots," 76ers point guard James Harden said. "Just one of those games."

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia's undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

"Obviously, with Joel (Embiid) we're a different team. But we don't have him, so we have to find a way to win that game tonight," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "Give them credit, they shot the heck out of the ball."

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers, and Harrell added 17. James Harden also had 17 points — on 4-of-17 shooting — and 11 assists

Chicago had a 28-11 run to finish the second quarter and erase a 13-point Philadelphia lead.

"I didn't think we started the game off very well," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "I thought our defensive response, just in terms of rotations and being ready to help, was a lot better as the game went."

TIP-INS

76ers: Before the game, coach Doc Rivers said Embiid will be reevaluated before the team travels to Detroit for their game Sunday.

Bulls: Alex Caruso (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) missed the game.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Detroit on Sunday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45

Thursday, Jan. 5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Delcastle Tech 57

Caesar Rodney 71, Smyrna 66

Cape Henlopen 67, Milford 49

Conrad 58, Delaware Military Academy 21

Dover 54, Sussex Technical 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 43

Howard School of Technology 68, Odessa 50

Laurel 63, Indian River 55

MOT Charter 57, Charter School of Wilmington 51

Middletown 73, Newark 32

Newark Charter 69, First State Military 35

Polytech 77, Sussex Central 67

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

St. Georges Tech 55, William Penn 47

Wilmington Friends 56, Glasgow 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, Delcastle Tech 33

Cape Henlopen 75, Milford 20

Concord 61, Brandywine 22

Delaware Military Academy 43, Conrad 36

Delmar 47, Sussex Academy 23

Early College 39, Lake Forest 31

Laurel 42, Indian River 31

Middletown 56, Newark 46

Newark Charter 39, First State Military 18

Polytech 44, Sussex Central 36

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

Smyrna 53, Caesar Rodney 31

Sussex Technical 39, Dover 37

Ursuline Academy 57, St. Elizabeth 45

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 55, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Gunston Day, Md. 49, Aquinas 30

Tower Hill 65, Odyssey Charter 24

Tuesday, Jan. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 51

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 40

Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Technical 41

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Dover 62, Sussex Central 42

Indian River 64, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 46, Delmar 38

Malvern Prep, Pa. 61, Tower Hill 55

Polytech 67, Milford 61

St. Elizabeth 59, Charter School of Wilmington 21

St. Georges Tech 58, Delaware Military Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 65, Padua Academy 48

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Delmar 42, Lake Forest 40

Dover 40, Sussex Central 14

Middletown 53, Hodgson Vo-Tech 25

Seaford 55, Early College 52

St. Mark's 65, Delcastle Tech 40

Sussex Technical 41, Caesar Rodney 28

Tatnall 37, Caravel Academy 36

Woodbridge 84, Indian River 21