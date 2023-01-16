 Skip to main content
LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Russell Westbrook failed to get off a clean shot or a pass in the final second under defense from Embiid, allowing the 76ers to hold on for their fourth straight road win. Westbrook claimed he was fouled by Embiid, who disagreed.

James put up 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the depleted Lakers, who have lost three straight after a five-game winning streak. James surpassed 38,000 points with a jumper that was part of his 8-for-9 start with 16 points in the first quarter.

"It's just frustrating to get into those positions and not be able to come out with the victory," James said. "We got the stop, gave ourselves a chance to win, and didn't execute. ... We're playing good basketball. We're just not winning games."

James Harden added 24 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia, which swept the season series and beat Los Angeles for the sixth straight time.

"Wasn't one of our better games, especially defensively," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "We had no pace. We were tired. As a coach, you're saying, 'Let's just get to the fourth quarter and see if we can win it.'"

Georges Niang hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Embiid with 1:28 left to put Philadelphia up 111-109. A lengthy video review then overruled a call and resulted in a turnover for James before Embiid drained a 14-foot jumper with 45 seconds left.

Troy Brown Jr. hit a corner 3-pointer to trim Philly's lead to one point, and Embiid missed a jumper with Westbrook in his face.

The Lakers didn't called timeout as Westbrook drove to the hoop with a chance to win it. He couldn't get off a shot or a pass, with an apparent crosscourt pass attempt deflecting off Niang's hands before time ran out.

"(Embiid) was grabbing my wrist," Westbrook said. "I couldn't get my hand up to shoot. ... Couldn't get the ball up. It's frustrating, but I know the game didn't come down to that one shot."

Embiid disagreed with Westbrook's claim about the final possession.

"I don't think I fouled him," Embiid said. "Physical play on both sides. You could've called a foul on the other end, too. He was unlucky because he lost the ball. I would say he was unlucky."

Westbrook had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, extending his NBA record with his 198th career triple-double. Westbrook has four triple-doubles off the bench this season, putting him past Detlef Schrempf for the career record for triple-doubles as a reserve.

38K

James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only members of the NBA's 38,000-point club, and James will pass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) atop the career scoring list next month if he remains on his current pace. James didn't want to talk about the milestone afterward.

TIP-INS

76ers: Rivers used Embiid and the mildly ailing Harden (left heel) and Tobias Harris (left knee) even on the second night of a back-to-back that began in Utah. ... De'Anthony Melton, the San Fernando Valley native and USC product, went scoreless in 21 minutes.

Lakers: Anthony Davis has now been out for a month, missing his 15th straight game with a foot injury. ... The Lakers used their 24th different starting lineup this season. ... Patrick Beverley (illness) missed his second straight game. Lonnie Walker (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are still out.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Clippers on Tuesday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 49, Hodgson Vo-Tech 42

William Penn 53, Mt. Pleasant 38

Wilmington Friends 60, Odyssey Charter 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 73, Middletown 37

Chester, Pa. 56, Thomas McKean 22

Concord 65, Odyssey Charter 29

Delcastle Tech 42, Hodgson Vo-Tech 40

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 62, St. Mark's 51

Concord 66, Thomas McKean 31

Delmarva Christian 63, Worcester Prep School, Md. 54

Dover 84, Milford 66

Howard School of Technology 56, Glasgow 44

Indian River 80, Sussex Academy 15

Laurel 65, Lake Forest 45

Odessa 59, Christiana 39

Polytech 61, Cape Henlopen 51

Smyrna 51, Sussex Technical 45

Sussex Central 51, Caesar Rodney 50

Tower Hill 58, Caravel Academy 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16

Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14

Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42

Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32

Christiana 33, Odessa 20

Dover 50, Milford 18

Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8

Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29

Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23

Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43

Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39

Seaford 66, Delmar 55

Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33

St. Mark's 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Woodbridge 80, Early College 17

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 34, MOT Charter 27

Delcastle Tech 56, Newark 46

Wilmington Friends 71, Wilmington Christian 45

William Penn vs. Middletown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Penn vs. Chester, Pa., ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

 