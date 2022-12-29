 Skip to main content
Lundy returns to lead Penn State over Delaware State 60-46

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy returned from a one-game absence to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead Penn State to a 60-46 victory over Delaware State on Thursday.

Andrew Funk hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jalen Pickett had 10 points and six assists for the Nittany Lions (10-3), who won their fourth straight. Lundy missed Penn State's last game against Quinnipiac with an ankle injury. He's the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Pickett.

O'Koye Parker scored 11 points, making all three of his 3-point shots, Brandon Stone added 10 points, all in the first half, and Martaz Robinson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hornets (1-12), who lost their 11th consecutive game.

Funk's 3-pointer a minute into the second half gave the Nittany Lions their first double-digit lead but it wasn't until Lundy scored five straight points, including his third 3-pointer, that Penn State built a double-figure edge they would maintain over the final five minutes.

Penn State led throughout, except for a brief tie 6 1/2 minutes into the game after the Hornets went on an 8-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Stone and Khyrie Staten. But a Lundy 3-pointer restored the Nittany Lions' lead and they finished the half ahead 27-22.

Penn State shot 37% and Delaware State just 30%. Penn State scored 15 points off 16 turnovers.

The win concluded nonconference play for Penn State. It resumes Big Ten play at home against Iowa on Sunday.

The Hornets open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play at Howard on Jan. 7.

Thursday, Dec. 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canarsie, N.Y. 61, St. Elizabeth 49

Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51

Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47

Queen Annes County, Md. 48, Smyrna 42

Rosedale Christian, Md. 46, Appoquinimink 34

Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 51, Caesar Rodney 34

Ursuline Academy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 44

Wednesday, Dec. 28

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 62, Archmere Academy 42

James M. Bennett, Md. 80, Polytech 72

Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 60, Salesianum 48

Seaford 80, Parkside, Md. 48

Shipley, Pa. 72, Cross Christian 68

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

Upper Darby, Pa. 78, Conrad 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Holy Cross, N.Y. 55, St. Elizabeth 42

Mountain Ridge, Md. 55, Laurel 22

Notre Dame, Pa. 59, Padua Academy 24

Sanford 80, Stephen Decatur, Md. 18

Sussex Technical 49, Boonsboro, Md. 34

Tatnall 36, Pikesville, Md. 34

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Middletown 69, Gwynn Park 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 43, Smyrna 35

Archmere Academy 42, Polytech 29

Parkside, Md. 65, Seaford 43

South Fayette, Pa. 68, St. Elizabeth 51

Monday, Dec. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42

Delmar 78, Crisfield 32

Dover 71, Stephen Decatur 54

SEED 54, Delaware Military Academy 46

Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill 30

Sussex Tech 52, James M. Bennett 23

Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 51, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 33

Gerstell Academy, Md. 49, Delaware Military Academy 22

Parkside, Md. 81, Laurel 33