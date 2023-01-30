 Skip to main content
Magic rally from early hole, beat 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.

Mo Wagner scored 22 points and his younger brother Franz Wagner scored 19 for the Magic, who stopped a three-game skid and ended the Sixers' seven-game winning streak.

It was the latest win over one of the NBA's top teams for the Magic, who improved to 15-11 since their 6-20 start.

"They are learning from experiences," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "They are finding ways to bounce back and believe in each other and understand that it's got to start on the defensive side of the ball."

Orlando has beaten Boston three times, Golden State twice, Dallas, Phoenix and now Philadelphia.

"We are a very good team," Banchero said. "We just have to learn how to put this effort out every night. We have to be able to take this game and take it to the next game and the game after that no matter who the opponent is."

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, his 27th game this season scoring 30 or more and his ninth in the past 10. But he also led the Sixers in turnovers with six, got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter and was visibly frustrated by Orlando's physical defense.

The Magic forced 19 turnovers and held Philly to 19 points in the fourth quarter. The 21-point deficit was the largest Orlando has overcome this season and the sixth-largest in franchise history.

The Magic methodically worked their way back from the early hole, trimming the Sixers' lead to 10 points at halftime. Orlando went ahead for the first time on a 3-pointer by Gary Harris in the third quarter.

"We just wanted to challenge them and turn the heat up," Banchero said. "We weren't doing that in the first half and gave them too many easy buckets. You're not going to stop Embiid, you just have to challenge him and make it difficult on him and we did a good job."

The Magic took the lead for good with 7:03 to play when Mo Wagner made a reverse layup, was fouled and converted the free throw. Wagner converted another three-point play 19 seconds later when he was fouled by Embiid on a driving layup.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers unsuccessfully challenged the foul call on Embiid, insisting his big man had established defensive position.

Cole Anthony followed with a 3-pointer to complete a 9-0 Orlando run, and the Sixers got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

"I don't think we played with any pace," Rivers said. "Their pressure, their physicality ... they got into us. We turned the ball over. We were flopping to try to draw fouls. We just turned it off and couldn't get it back."

Tobias Harris and James Harden scored 17 points apiece for the Sixers.

TIP-INS

Magic: Almost four years after the Sixers traded him to Orlando, Markelle Fultz played his first game in Philadelphia as a visitor. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has been injured each time the Magic played in Philly since the trade, although he played a road game against the Sixers in 2020 during the pandemic bubble in Florida. Fultz finished with 12 points and 10 assists and said the experience was "amazing."

76ers: Philadelphia has been the hottest team in the NBA for nearly two months but has benefited from playing the league's third-easiest schedule entering Monday night's game. The Sixers have the second-toughest remaining schedule and will play 17 games in March, including 11 on the road.

UP NEXT

The teams play again at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Monday, Jan. 31 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Thomas McKean 33

Brandywine 50, Great Oaks Charter School 41

Caravel Academy 67, Shipley, Pa. 56

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, MOT Charter 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 59, Great Oaks Charter School 25

Delcastle Tech 49, Christiana 42

Greenwood Mennonite School 49, Calvary Christian 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, MOT Charter 36

Howard School of Technology 59, William Penn 24

Saturday, Jan. 28 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Freire Charter School Wilmington 63, Providence Christian, Md. 61

Middletown 57, William Penn 49

Milford 52, Delaware Military Academy 46

New Town, Md. 58, Dover 52

The City School, Pa. 54, Cross Christian 51

Tower Hill 37, St. Andrew's 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Penns Grove, N.J. vs. Christiana, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 64, St. Elizabeth 33

Lansdale Catholic, Pa. 53, Tatnall 44

Polytech 48, Milford 20

Red Lion Christian Academy 47, St. Andrew's 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark Charter vs. Wilmington Christian, ccd.

Friday, Jan. 27 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 50, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Caravel Academy 67, Woodbridge 41

Indian River 63, Newark Charter 49

John Dickinson 60, Christiana 56

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 31

Malvern Phelps, Pa. 123, Cross Christian 75

Odessa 62, Brandywine 47

Salesianum 68, Smyrna 46

St. Elizabeth 55, Red Lion Christian Academy 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Havre de Grace, Md. 43

Wilmington Christian 77, Delmar 61

Wilmington Friends 46, St. Andrew's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Wilmington Friends 27

Delmarva Christian 62, Delmar 19

Early College 50, Christiana 23

Odyssey Charter 38, Brandywine 24

Tower Hill 41, Thomas McKean 15

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 60, Cape Henlopen 54

Delmarva Christian 68, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 31

Lake Forest 45, Milford 36

MOT Charter 54, Delaware Military Academy 47

Mt. Pleasant 61, Thomas McKean 29

Newark 44, Early College 37

Polytech 72, Woodbridge 50

Sanford 52, Tatnall 35

St. Georges Tech 57, Howard School of Technology 50

William Penn 70, Alexis I. duPont 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Concord 34

Cape Henlopen 61, Appoquinimink 55

Charter School of Wilmington 75, MOT Charter 26

Delaware Military Academy 53, Middletown 39

Delcastle Tech 33, Newark Charter 28

Dover 43, St. Georges Tech 41

John Dickinson 55, First State Military 21

Smyrna 50, Howard School of Technology 43

St. Elizabeth 47, St. Mark's 30

Sussex Central 49, Sussex Academy 23

Thomas McKean 37, Brandywine 35

Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 51, Newark Charter 46

Odessa 60, John Dickinson 40

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41