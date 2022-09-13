 Skip to main content
Maton's 7th-inning HR off Alcantara leads Phils past Marlins

Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past the Miami Marlins 2-1 and tightening the Phillies' grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race.

Philadelphia won its fourth in a row.

Alcantara fell to 1-3 in six starts against the Phillies this season.

It was 1-0 when Jean Segura hit a one-out single off Alcantara in the seventh and Maton connected on an 0-2 pitch.

Earlier in the game, Maton grounded out with the bases loaded against the All-Star right-hander.

Phillies starter Bailey Falter allowed one run and four hits in six innings, striking out four.

The Phillies then got perfect innings from relievers José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez, and David Robertson followed with a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 10 

Dover 34, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7

Howard School of Technology 48, Concord 0

Lake Forest 22, Mt. Pleasant 12

Newark 46, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 45, Conrad 6

William Penn 21, Penn Wood, Pa. 5

Friday Sept. 9 

Archbishop Curley, Md. 44, Delaware Military Academy 12

Charter School of Wilmington 21, First State Military 6

John Dickinson 8, Early College 6

Laurel 45, Brandywine 0

Seaford 34, Tower Hill 21

Severn, Md. 41, St. Andrew's 30

Smyrna 14, Arundel, Md. 0

St. Georges Tech 41, Caesar Rodney 6

St. Mark's 48, Red Lion Christian Academy 0

Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Indian River 0

Sussex Central 7, Salesianum 0

Sussex Technical 28, Delcastle Tech 20

Thomas McKean 28, Odessa 14

Wilmington Friends 31, Delmar 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Olney Charter, Pa., ppd.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Archmere Academy 42, Tatnall 0

Cape Henlopen 42, Woodbridge 26

Caravel Academy 43, Glasgow 0

 