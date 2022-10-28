 Skip to main content
Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.

They didn't miss him and didn't even need much from James Harden because of Maxey, who made his first 10 shots, seven of them from long range, and didn't miss until a 3-pointer rimmed out with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

He shot 15 for 20 overall, going a career-best 9 for 12 from outside.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9