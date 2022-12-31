 Skip to main content
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a franchise-record and career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a 56-40 lead. McCollum finished the half 7 of 11 from long range and 11 of 16 for the game.

McCollum surpassed Peja Stojakovic's franchise record of 10 3s in a game, set against the Lakers in 2007.

"It's just a credit to working hard and believing in yourself and really, really taking the game seriously," McCollum said. "Peja is obviously a legend who shot the ball extremely well. These types of nights come with preparation."

The Pelicans were 10 of 17 from distance in taking a 67-60 halftime lead and finished the game 15 of 31 behind the arc.

Williamson, who scored 43 on Wednesday, had 12 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pushed a 99-91 lead to 119-107 with 5:03 left.

"I love to see it," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "What makes Z special is that physically he can take all the bumps and all the hits and he keeps coming at you. I wouldn't want to guard him."

McCollum's 11th 3-pointer with 2:26 left gave New Orleans a 124-110 lead and broke Stojakovic's franchise mark.

"When he plays with that type of force and that pace — his slow-to-fast was just really good, and he just got it going," Green said. "The basket got bigger as the game progressed. That's how he has to play. He may not have 40 every game, but he'll have a major impact.

Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting. He scored 15 of Philadelphia's first 24 points and had 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting.

James Harden added 20 points.

76ers coach Doc Rivers said his team surrendering 30 points off 19 turnovers was key to the loss, but he acknowledged McCollum's marksmanship.

"McCollum was great tonight," Rivers said. "He got a lot of those in transition. (But) I really thought that with the turnovers, we never could get a rhythm. It would be great if it was just one stretch, but it just never stopped."

The Pelicans forced 13 turnovers in the first half and turned those into 25 points.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers' second-leading scorer (22.9), returned after missing 18 games with a left foot fracture, scoring nine points in 19 minutes. "I always think ball-handling is the toughest part of coming back," Rivers said. "You just can't practice the speed that you play with. We just want him to be aggressive and just not overthink the game." … Philadelphia has lost two straight after winning eight consecutive games. … The Sixers entered the game second in the NBA in scoring defense (108.0).

Pelicans: F Brandon Ingram (averaging 20.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15 games) missed his 16th consecutive game with a left toe injury. He said Thursday his recovery has been up and down. "Whenever I feel 100%, I'll give it a go," Ingram said. "But it's hard to say right now." … F Larry Nance sat out with neck spasms. … The Pelicans have gone 12-4 in the last month, sandwiching a four-game losing streak with separate winning streaks of seven and five games. … New Orleans has lost just twice at home in the last 48 days.

UP NEXT

76ers: Close a four-game road trip on Saturday at Oklahoma City.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Friday, Dec. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 45, St. Elizabeth 40

Newark Charter 59, Oxford, Pa. 55

Sankofa Freedom, Pa. 38, Odessa 36

Seaford 88, Stephen Decatur, Md. 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Pikesville, Md. 54, Padua Academy 27

Ursuline Academy 67, Notre Dame, Pa. 50

Thursday, Dec. 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canarsie, N.Y. 61, St. Elizabeth 49

Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51

Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47

Queen Annes County, Md. 48, Smyrna 42

Rosedale Christian, Md. 46, Appoquinimink 34

Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 51, Caesar Rodney 34

Ursuline Academy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 44

Wednesday, Dec. 28

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 62, Archmere Academy 42

James M. Bennett, Md. 80, Polytech 72

Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Pa. 60, Salesianum 48

Seaford 80, Parkside, Md. 48

Shipley, Pa. 72, Cross Christian 68

Smyrna 56, Cambridge/SD, Md. 41

Upper Darby, Pa. 78, Conrad 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Holy Cross, N.Y. 55, St. Elizabeth 42

Mountain Ridge, Md. 55, Laurel 22

Notre Dame, Pa. 59, Padua Academy 24

Sanford 80, Stephen Decatur, Md. 18

Sussex Technical 49, Boonsboro, Md. 34

Tatnall 36, Pikesville, Md. 34

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Middletown 69, Gwynn Park 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 43, Smyrna 35

Archmere Academy 42, Polytech 29

Parkside, Md. 65, Seaford 43

South Fayette, Pa. 68, St. Elizabeth 51

Monday, Dec. 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney, Del. 64, Parkside 42

Delmar 78, Crisfield 32

Dover 71, Stephen Decatur 54

SEED 54, Delaware Military Academy 46

Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill 30

Sussex Tech 52, James M. Bennett 23

Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 51, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 33

Gerstell Academy, Md. 49, Delaware Military Academy 22

Parkside, Md. 81, Laurel 33