McKay's 3 touchdown passes lead Elon past Delaware 27-7

Delaware Elon footbal
Courtesy: UD Football Facebook

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw three touchdown passes, kicker Skyler Davis set a pair of school records, and Elon defeated Delaware 27-7.

McKay's touchdown passes of 19 yards to Chandler Brayboy, 11 yards to Bryson Daughtry and 6 yards to Malik Griffin all capped long scoring drives for the Phoenix. McKay completed 14 of 21 passes for 142 yards.

Davis kicked a school-record 53-yard field goal and became Elon's all-time scoring leader with 285 points.

Jalen Hampton had 136 yards rushing for the Phoenix.

Delaware scored on the first possession of the game when Nolan Henderson passed to Braden Brose for 12 yards, but the Blue Hens did not score again, managing just 265 yards of total offense.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9