Mercer extends goal streak to 6 games, Devils roll Flyers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored in his sixth straight, Akira Schmid made 24 saves in posting his first shutout and the New Jersey Devils beat the Flyers 7-0 on Saturday night, handing Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson his first loss.

Jonas Siegenthaler, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian also scored as the Devils improved to 15-3-2 in their last 20 games. The seven-goal winning margin was New Jersey's largest of the season, and the output matched their season high.

Ersson, who was the 12th NHL goaltender to win each of his first six decision, was outstanding making 29 saves as Philadelphia fell to 1-6-1 in its last eight games. Two of the Devils' goals were deflected by Flyers players, another one came when a defenseman was pushed into Ersson and opened the crease and four were on his doorstep by open players.

After a scoreless first period, Siegenthaler gave the Devils the lead on a point shot deflected by a Flyers' player. The defenseman also set up Hughes' breakaway goal — his 36th — later in the second period.

Mercer extended his streak with his eighth goal in the last six games, and 19th overall. The last Devils player to score in six straight games was Adam Henrique in 2014. The franchise record is eight games set by Paul Gardner in 1977-78 when the team played in Colorado before the move to New Jersey.

The Devils added four more goals in the third period.

Flyers veteran forward James van Riemsdyk was banged up and did not play, coach John Tortorella said. It could be a prelude to a trade.

NOTES: The Devils honored their 2003 team on the 20th anniversary of their Stanley Cup championship in a 15-minute ceremony before the opening faceoff. ... Flyers C Elliot Desnoyers, 21, was called up from Lehigh Valley (AHL) and played in his first NHL game. ... Flyers D Nick Seeler won a second-period slugfest with Devils C Michael McLeod. ... Hughes' goal was his first since returning to the lineup on Feb. 18 after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Return home to host the slumping New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Devils: At Colorado to start a three-game road trip on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Wednesday, Feb. 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 52

St. Georges Tech 59, Concord 53

Tatnall 72, Odyssey Charter 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 89, MOT Charter 33

Caravel Academy 62, Mt. Pleasant 38

Delmarva Christian 58, Seaford 44

Tower Hill 47, Christiana 28

Wilmington Friends 56, Newark Charter 30

Tuesday, Feb. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 49, Concord 31

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, St. Mark's 46

John Dickinson 58, Wilmington Christian 40

MOT Charter 52, Odyssey Charter 43

Mt. Pleasant 40, Glasgow 36

Seaford 89, Laurel 76

Tower Hill 64, Delaware Military Academy 46

Wilmington Friends 66, Newark Charter 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 60, Charter School of Wilmington 55

Milford 49, Sussex Academy 22

Newark 53, Odyssey Charter 45

Polytech 51, St. Mark's 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, John Dickinson 27

Smyrna 58, Appoquinimink 41

St. Elizabeth 50, Howard School of Technology 35

St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 51

Tatnall 55, Archmere Academy 34

Monday, Feb. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 55, St. Elizabeth 49

Indian River 55, Sussex Central 46

Laurel 89, Delmar 61

Middletown 74, Cape Henlopen 61

St. Andrew's 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 34

St. Georges Tech 44, Smyrna 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 51, Delmarva Christian 39

Delaware Military Academy 64, MOT Charter 36

St. Andrew's 30, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 41, Indian River 40