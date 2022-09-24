 Skip to main content
Merrimack grinds out a 26-13 win at Delaware State

Receiver Jacari Carter uncorked a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Mason to stake Merrimack to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and the Warriors ground out 173 yards rushing to earn a 26-13 win over Delaware State in a non-conference battle Saturday in Dover.

Merrimack (2-2) held the Hornets to just 32 yards on the ground and 164 yards of total offense.

Victor Dawson ran for eight yards on fourth down at the Delaware State 18 in the first quarter, giving Merrimack a first-and-goal then carried twice to score the game’s first touchdown, bulling in from the 2 with 4:16 left to give Merrimack a lead it never surrendered. After the Warriors defense held the Hornets to a three-and-out, Carter took the handoff in the backfield, then launched the deep pass to Mason to make it 14-0.

Six running backs shared 40 carries in the Merrimack running game, with Dawson, E’Lijah Gray and Tyvon Edmonds Jr. combining for 35 rushes.

C.J. Henry was just 7-of-19 passing for 132 yards to lead Delaware State (2-2).

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, John Dickinson 9

Howard School of Technology 38, Archmere Academy 34

Lake Forest 39, Delcastle Tech 0

Salesianum 16, St. Georges Tech 14

St. Mark's 21, Newark 20, 2OT

William Penn 20, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Pleasant vs. Alexis I. duPont, ccd.

Friday, Sept. 23

Caravel Academy 35, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Concord 28, Thomas McKean 24

Delmar 35, Milford 7

Dover 33, Cape Henlopen 12

Indian River 28, Brandywine 20

Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 0

Odessa 32, First State Military 0

Seaford 50, Polytech 13

Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 0

St. Andrew's 45, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 26, Tatnall 0

Wilmington Friends 43, Tower Hill 7

Woodbridge 34, Sussex Technical 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Delaware Military Academy 41, Conrad 0

Glasgow 42, Early College 6