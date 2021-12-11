Middletown's Braden Davis found Zach Caldwell on a 4th down touchdown pass with just over 4 minutes remaining as the Cavaliers defeated Smyrna 28-22 to win the 2021 DIAA 3A State Championship.
Smyrna took a 22-21 lead on their opening drive of the third quarter when Wayne Knight scored on an 11-yard touchdown run and two point conversion.
Both defenses would hold tight until Middletown went on a 65-yard drive midway through the final quarter.
On a 4th-and-goal from the 3, Davis hung in the pocket, and saw Caldwell come open in the back of the end zone for his 6th and decisive catch.
Smyrna would punt the football away, but a 3-and-out by Middletown gave them one last chance, but a drive ran out of time at the 27 yard line.
Davis went 15-for-24 for 183 yards and the touchdown. Caldwell's 6 catches went for 35 yards.
Middletown's defense mostly kept Wayne Knight in check, as he finished with 116 yards on 24 carries, but didn't break a run for more than 14 yards.
Middletown's victory comes after losing in six of the past eight state championship games, including twice to Smyrna.