 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myers helps Reds win 6-2 over Phillies, who drop to 4-9

  • Comments

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Thursday night.

Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Jose Barrero drove in runs for the Reds, who had lost six of seven after a 3-1 start — the last four all by one run.

"We had a meeting today," Reds manager David Bell said. "The message was to fight for every pitch, kind of doubling down on who we are.

"The singles were big, the two out hits, the add on runs is what our offense did. Wil has been doing this for quite a while. He's a good hitter and knows what he's doing."

Kyle Schwarber became the first left-handed batter to hit a home run off Nick Lodolo (2-0), a left-hander in his second major league season. The defending National League champions have lost three straight and are 4-9.

Lodolo allowed two runs and eight hits in five innings.

"It is a different type of satisfaction," Lodolo said. "It was definitely a grind. It is not how you draw it up, but I'm happy with the result over all. I kept us in the game there and the bullpen was able to come in and throw the ball really well."

Bailey Falter (0-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in in 4 2/3 innings.

"Guys were seeing the ball well," Falter said. "I missed a couple of spots. The inning got away from me."

Nick Castellanos put the Phillies ahead with an RBI single in the first but Jonathan India created the tying run in the bottom half when he doubled, stole third and continued home when third baseman Edmundo Sosa allowed catcher J.T. Realmuto's throw past him into left field for an error.

Cincinnati took a 4-1 lead in the third with five singles, four of them in a row, all with two outs. Steer, Stephenson and Myers drove in runs.

"Two-out hitting is how you win ballgames," Steer said,

Schwarber, who grew up about 25 miles north of Cincinnati in Middletown, Ohio, led off the fifth with his fourth home run, a 438-foot drive. He has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in 40 games at Great American Ball Park.

Myers added an RBI single off Andrew Bellatti in the fifth and Barrero hit a run-scoring double in the sixth against McKinley Moore.

NICK OF TIME

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott needed to beat out a ninth-inning, two-out infield single to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games.

NO SUSPENSE

Philadelphia first baseman Alec Bohm singled with two outs in the third to extend to 13 his streak of games reaching base at least once, Philadelphia's longest to start a season since Bryce Harper reached in the Phillies' first 22 games of the 2020 season.

A BIT INSIDE

Moore hit Kevin Newman and India with pitches in the sixth. Both players stayed in the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: 1B Darick Hall's surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his thumb well, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Reds: INF/OF Nick Senzel was activated from the 10-day IL following left big toe surgery was went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. OF Will Benson was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (0-1) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Connor Overton (0-0) on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 