NBA Slam Dunk Champion returns to Blue Coats tonight

The toast of the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Utah is taking his high-flying act back to Delaware tonight.
Delaware Blue Coats guard Mac McClung represented the 76ers in the annual slam dunk contest Saturday, and the 6'2" guard was nearly flawless in victory.
"It's the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, I wanted to do every really. That first dunk, when that crowd gets on your side, it gives you a lot of confidence," McClung told NBA TV after the triumph.
The 24-year-old also got to take part in the Rising Starts competition on Friday, and was signed to a two-way deal by the Sixers on Tuesday.
He got a small taste of the NBA last year, playing one game each with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, but has spent this season with the Blue Coats, having put together 44 points against the Raptors 905 in November, and 40 points against Wisconsin last month.
McClung said he is more than just showman dunks.
"First thing is a competitor. I love to win, I eat, breathe, sleep everything basketball. I can be a point guard, I can be a scrappy defender, whatever they need, I will be it and try to find my way in."
The Blue Coats begin a mini-series against the Motor City Cruise, with games Wednesday and Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.
The crowd in Wilmington will be a little smaller than Salt Lake City, but McClung hopes it is just another step towards chasing his NBA dreams.