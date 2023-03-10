 Skip to main content
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football

NFC champion Eagles bring back veteran Graham on 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran defensive end Brandon Graham to a one-year contract.

Terms were not announced Friday.

Graham, who was eligible to become a free agent next week, enters next season on the brink of setting Philadelphia's career record for games played. Graham has played in 178 games with the Eagles and is behind only kicker David Akers (188 games), safety Brian Dawkins (183), and wide receiver Harold Carmichael (180) for the record.

Graham, a first-round pick in the 2010 draft, is responsible for one of the greatest plays in team history.

Graham's strip-sack of Tom Brady with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52 helped the Eagles hang on to win 41-33. It was the first time the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Graham was still productive this season when the Eagles made a return trip and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham, who turns 35 next month, had 11 sacks and reached double digits for the first time in his career. Graham had missed most of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

