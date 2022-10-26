 Skip to main content
Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2

Phillies Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season's NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.  You can hear all the games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL.

Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 batters in three starts this postseason.

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four playoff starts.

