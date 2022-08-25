 Skip to main content
Nola tosses 11-strikeout, 5-hit shutout as Phils sweep Reds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his second career nine-inning shutout as the Philadelphia Phillies closed out a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory.

Edmundo Sosa had three RBIs from the ninth spot in the lineup and Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 35th homer of the season.

The Phillies increased their lead to 2 1/2 games over idle San Diego for the second NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia has a four-game lead over Milwaukee.

Nola made short work of the Reds inexperienced lineup, cruising through the first seven innings on only 69 pitches while yielding only a single and finishing with 101 pitches.

