Offor, Quioto rally Montreal to 3-2 win over Philadelphia

MONTREAL (AP) — Chinonso Offor scored the equalizer in the 90th minute and Romell Quioto drilled the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to rally CF Montreal to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Montreal (1-3-0) notched its first goal of the season when Quioto scored on a penalty kick in the 3rd minute after a hand-ball foul by the Union's Jakob Glesnes.

Mikael Uhre scored a pair of second-half goals on assists from Dániel Gazdag to give Philadelphia (2-2-0) a 2-1 lead. Uhre scored the equalizer in the 46th minute and followed with the go-ahead score in the 60th.

Offor headed in a rebound to knot the score. Quioto took a long pass from Mathieu Choinière and scored with a header.

Montreal opened with three straight shutout losses on the road before earning rookie coach Hernán Losada his first victory.

Montreal outshot Philadelphia 15-11, but the Union had a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Jonathan Sirois had five saves for Montreal. Joe Bendik stopped one shot for the Union.

Montreal became the fifth team in MLS history with no points and no goals through its first three matches. The last two teams to do it — NYCFC (2020) and Seattle (2018) — both made the playoffs.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 