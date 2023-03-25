 Skip to main content
Orlando City's 2-1 win snaps Union's home win streak

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist and Orlando City snapped Philadelphia's 13-match winning streak at home with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Philadelphia's home winning streak, which included playoff games, was the longest in MLS since San Jose won a record 14 straight from 2001-02.

The Union were unbeaten at Subaru Park in 24 regular-season matches. Their last loss at home was on Sept. 3, 2021.

Orlando (2-1-2) downed the Red Bulls in the season opener but hadn't won since.

The Lions went up 2-0 early on Ojeda's goal in the second minute and Ivan Angulo's goal in the ninth. It was the first time a team had scored two or more goals at Philadelphia since May, 2021.

The Union (2-3-0) cut the lead in half with Andres Perea's goal in the 17th minute.

Heavy rain fell at times in the second half and the match got chippy late. Philadelphia's Kai Wagner and Joaquin Torres were handed yellow cards in the 88th minute.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 