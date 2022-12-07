 Skip to main content
Ovechkin, Strome lead Capitals past struggling Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals, Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1.

T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who finished 3-3 on a six-game trip.

Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which has lost 13 of 15 games.

Carter Hart made 23 stops.

Ovechkin has 795 career goals, good for third all-time. He is six goals away from tying Gordie Howe for second place. Wayne Gretzky, with 894 goals, tops the list.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Tuesday, Dec. 6 

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Conrad 71, Thomas McKean 54

Mt. Pleasant 61, Glasgow 29

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 69, Salesianum 44

Newark 52, Brandywine 41

Newark Charter 71, Odyssey Charter 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 48, Sussex Academy 24

St. Mark's 65, John Dickinson 38

Tower Hill 58, St. Andrew's 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 51, Cape Henlopen 30

Delmarva Christian 67, Gunston Day, Md. 27

Early College 60, Salisbury, Md. 49

Laurel 50, Holly Grove, Md. 25

Mt. Pleasant 46, Odessa 23

St. Georges Tech 55, Charter School of Wilmington 52

St. Mark's 56, John Dickinson 14

Sussex Technical 65, Lake Forest 44

Monday, Dec. 5 

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 48, Appoquinimink 43

MOT Charter 67, Glasgow 40

Odyssey Charter 34, Newark Charter 31

Tower Hill 43, St. Andrew's 15

 

 