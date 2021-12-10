NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter posted 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Delaware to a 94-55 win over Moravian.
Danny Cooper led the Division III Greyhounds with 10 points and six rebounds.
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 3:39 pm