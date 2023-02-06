 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Palmieri, Barzal score in win for Isles in Horvat's 1st game

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bo Horvat had a new look in his first game with his new team. Yes, of course, the Islanders jersey took some getting used to — Horvat said he was "really nervous" ahead of his debut — but so did New York's ban on facial hair.

So he made sure to pack his gear — and his razor. Horvat had to say goodbye to his scruff.

"My face looks like a little boy right now," he said.

The Islanders just hope he continues to look like an All-Star.

Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders in their first game since they acquired Horvat in a trade, leading them to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Horvat made his debut a day after the Islanders s igned the center to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. The 27-year-old Horvat was chosen as an All-Star and played for the Pacific Division on Saturday. Horvat had already tied his career high with 31 goals this season in 49 games with Vancouver.

"The guys made me feel really comfortable and they were great," Horvat said. "It feels even better to get that win and get my legs under me."

Coach Lane Lambert said Horvat can only help as the Islanders make a playoff push in a crowded bottom half of the Eastern Conference. The Islanders now have 57 points and matched the idle Pittsburgh Penguins for eighth in the East.

"In terms of how it changes moving forward, it gives us more options," Lambert said. "We know what we have to do as a group. We've got to string together some wins. That's the focus right now."

Horvat was a non-factor in New York's goals. Palmieri scored his seventh on a wrist shot in the first that snapped the Islanders' 0-for-26 power-play drought. Barzal beat Carter Hart for his 13th goal and a 2-0 lead in the second.

Noah Dobson earned his 18th assist on Barzal's goal and collected his 100th career point. He expected Horvat to make an immediate impact.

"Obviously the caliber of player and person he is going to fit in well with this locker room," Dobson said.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for the Islanders.

Nicolas Deslauriers scored his third goal for the Flyers.

The Flyers are out of the playoff picture but, perhaps even worse to some fans, are falling out of the race to earn the No. 1 pick and a shot at drafting a projected generational talent in Connor Bedard.

The Flyers won seven of eight games after Christmas and tacked on another three-game winning streak later in January to earn some needed confidence in coach John Tortorella's first season.

There is a no-tank ethos in the no-nonsense Tortorella.

"I think there's a right type of camaraderie going on with this club right now," Tortorella said. "I thought we played our best month of hockey in January. I think it builds the belief. Belief is a very powerful thing if you get it to go from one guy to another and then you get it to a group. I'm hoping that's the way they feel."

The Flyers released a letter on Monday that was signed by Tortorella and sent to season-ticket holders. His mission statement: to effectively let fans know the path toward a Stanley Cup could take some time. Then again, Flyers fans are used to waiting. The franchise has only won Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975.

"I'm not going to lie to you – and I want to be clear about this – we're not there yet," Tortorella wrote. "This year was the first step in building the future of the Flyers and restoring our reputation as one of the most respected teams in hockey. We're in the thick of the season right now, and we're going to see how our group responds to the challenges that lay ahead with a grueling schedule."

UP NEXT

The Islanders host Seattle on Tuesday. Horvat said he'll "probably have the same amount of nerves and butterflies playing in front of the home crowd for the first time."

The Flyers host Edmonton on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Monday, Feb. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 64, Odyssey Charter 40

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, Newark 41

Middletown 64, St. Georges Tech 28

St. Elizabeth 62, MOT Charter 53

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Tri-State Christian, Md., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sanford 59, Wilmington Friends 24

Tatnall 45, St. Andrew's 16

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark vs. Christiana, ccd.

Saturday, Feb. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 57, St. Georges Tech 49

Caravel Academy 58, William Penn 49

Dover 64, Caesar Rodney 43

Middletown 77, Howard School of Technology 48

Sanford 49, Salesianum 47

Tower Hill 53, Archmere Academy 41

Wilmington Friends 75, MOT Charter 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 49, Dover 47

Newark Charter 50, Archmere Academy 17

Red Lion Christian Academy 57, First State Military 12

Sanford 58, St. Elizabeth 17

Ursuline Academy 82, Padua Academy 28

Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 58, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, John Dickinson 45

Mt. Pleasant 69, Christiana 26

Odessa 58, Thomas McKean 41

Odyssey Charter 65, First State Military 29

St. Mark's 57, Delaware Military Academy 50

Tatnall 60, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 50, Glasgow 20

Howard School of Technology 50, Mt. Pleasant 30

John Dickinson 44, Christiana 37

Odessa 38, Thomas McKean 36

Polytech 48, Seaford 40

St. Mark's 36, Middletown 26

Thursday, Feb. 2

Sussex Central 41, Delmar 34

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Calvary Christian 49, Holly Grove, Md. 43

Caravel Academy 69, Laurel 62

Concord 63, Christiana 52

Newark Charter 66, Delaware Military Academy 55

Salesianum 65, Tower Hill 51

Salisbury, Md. 73, Delmarva Christian 65

William Penn 54, St. Elizabeth 52

Wilmington Friends 53, Wilmington Christian 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Odessa 8

Cape Henlopen 56, Stephen Decatur, Md. 51

Charter School of Wilmington 60, Archmere Academy 46

Conrad 57, St. Elizabeth 56

Delaware Military Academy 43, Newark Charter 23

Delcastle Tech 48, Newark 26

Holly Grove, Md. 21, Calvary Christian 19

Laurel 43, Milford 33

Red Lion Christian Academy 74, Glasgow 12

Smyrna 77, Middletown 58

Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 57, John Dickinson 55 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 74, Thomas McKean 30

Christiana 35, William Penn 33

Delmar 57, Worcester Prep School, Md. 19

Early College 58, Seaford 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Newark 34

Howard School of Technology 55, John Dickinson 23

Red Lion Christian Academy 51, Odyssey Charter 17

Tuesday, Jan. 31 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 60, Smyrna 52

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 47

Conrad 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Delmar 64, Sussex Academy 19

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 72, Sussex Technical 41

Howard School of Technology 58, William Penn 56

Laurel 77, Indian River 31

Polytech 88, Sussex Central 63

Salesianum 75, Appoquinimink 46

Seaford 86, Woodbridge 51

Tower Hill 66, Wilmington Christian 41

Wilmington Friends 51, Tatnall 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 22

Delaware Military Academy 38, Concord 29

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 45, Sussex Technical 34

Early College 48, Lake Forest 38

Laurel 42, Indian River 39

Polytech 58, Sussex Central 16

Sanford 52, Tatnall 42

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Elizabeth 65, Charter School of Wilmington 59

St. Georges Tech 60, Newark Charter 22

Sussex Academy 44, Delmar 36

Tower Hill 40, St. Andrew's 17

Ursuline Academy 59, Archmere Academy 34

Wilmington Friends 49, St. Mark's 36

Woodbridge def. Seaford, forfeit

Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Thomas McKean 33

Brandywine 50, Great Oaks Charter School 41

Caravel Academy 67, Shipley, Pa. 56

Hodgson Vo-Tech 65, MOT Charter 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 59, Great Oaks Charter School 25

Delcastle Tech 49, Christiana 42

Greenwood Mennonite School 49, Calvary Christian 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, MOT Charter 36

Howard School of Technology 59, William Penn 24