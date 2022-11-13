 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pavelski, Oettinger lead Sharks over Flyers 5-1

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and had two assists, Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1.

Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas.

The Stars snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing.

Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia.

The Flyers lost their third game in a row and fifth in their last seven contests.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Nov. 12

Appoquinimink 30, Salesianum 20

Archmere Academy 29, Delaware Military Academy 8

Concord 32, Brandywine 6

Conrad 26, First State Military 6

Newark 41, Glasgow 8

St. Georges Tech 39, William Penn 13

Tower Hill 14, Tatnall 8

Wilmington Friends 33, St. Andrew's 14

Friday, Nov. 11

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12