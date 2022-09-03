 Skip to main content
Pederson, Giants walk past skidding Phillies 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The Phillies have lost five of six.

Pederson got two hits to continue his strong series against the wild card-contending Phillies. On Friday night, he homered and drove in five runs during a 13-1 romp.

Philadelphia pitchers again had trouble with their control. A day after issuing 10 walks, they walked three batters in the sixth. With the score 3-all and the bases loaded with two outs, reliever Brad Hand got ahead of Pederson in the count 0-2, then walked him to force home the go-ahead run.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 3

St. John's, D.C. 42, Middletown 0

Sussex Central 39, William Penn 14

Friday, Sept. 2

DMA at Howard - suspended

Arundel (MD) 21, Dover  19

Milford 32, Cambridge/SD (MD) 6

Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson (MD) 14

Thursday Sept. 1

Hodgson Vo-Tech 31, Caesar Rodney 0

Laurel 31, Sussex Technical 7

Salesianum 28, Cape Henlopen 21