 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

  • Comments
Hurricanes Flyers Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) scores the winning goal in overtime past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones, center, as Flyers' Travis Konecny defends in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Despite not being at their best, the weary Carolina Hurricanes were good enough to get another win.

Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday.

Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight while playing their third contest in four days.

“It wasn’t a great game by us, but you’re not going to have beautiful games every night,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We just didn’t have it, you can tell. The fact they still found a way says a lot about our guys.”

The game appeared headed for a shootout at the expiration of the five-minute 3-on-3 session before Trocheck’s pass on a 2-on-1 was corralled out of the air by Pesce, who shot high over Martin Jones for his fourth of the season.

“It’s a good feeling, for sure,” Pesce said.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 38 stops, including a stellar save late in overtime on Cam Atkinson.

“Surprised? No. But thankful? Absolutely,” Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin said. “Nice to have him back there.”

Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in a row and 18th in the past 20.

It was the second straight close defeat against an Eastern Conference top-tier team, following Thursday’s 5-3 loss to Washington in which Philadelphia gave up three goals in the final 3:51.

“I think it’s been like this lately,” Lindblom said. “Some games we’ve been playing well and we have a chance to win, but we find a way to lose somehow. Played pretty well, but we need to find a way to win. That’s the only thing that matters in this sport.”

Trocheck netted his 14th of the season with 12:45 left in regulation on a backhand from close range to put the Hurricanes on top 3-2. The Flyers tied it at 3 with 4:53 left in the third when Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off Lindblom’s skate and past Andersen.

Brown, in his first game since Jan. 8 because of a knee injury, made it 2-2 with 14:41 left in the third. Isaac Ratcliffe set up the goal with a wraparound pass from one side of the crease to Brown.

The Canes managed just two shots in a lackluster first period. But the game was scoreless, as the Flyers couldn’t convert any of their 11 shots.

“We were terrible to start,” Brind’Amour said. “You could tell we didn’t have a lot of energy, a lot of juice, but these guys dig in.”

Carolina picked up its game in the second period — and got a little luck to get going. Jesper Fast sent a backhand along the boards toward the back of the net, but the puck caromed off the side boards right to the front of the net.

Niederreiter was there all by himself, and he pushed the puck in for his 15th of the season to put the Canes up 1-0 just 24 seconds into the period.

Philadelphia got its own good fortune while tying the contest just 35 seconds later when Mayhew’s attempted pass to the crease deflected off the stick of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and past Andersen. It was the third goal in two games for Mayhew, who’s in the lineup because of a litany of Flyers injuries.

Teravainen extended his points streak to six consecutive games with 7:47 left in the period when he finished from close range after a good pass from Andrei Svechnikov. Aho earned his team-leading 53rd point with an assist on the play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Hurricanes: D Brendan Smith was with the team but didn’t play. Smith took a puck to the ear in the first period of Sunday’s 4-3 win at Pittsburgh that required a trip to the hospital. Brind’Amour said before the game that Smith is day to day and would be evaluated further when the team returns to Carolina on Tuesday. ... Tony DeAngelo suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and didn’t return.

Flyers: G Carter Hart was a game-day scratch because of an eye infection. ... D Rasmus Ristolainen returned to the lineup after a three-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

2/21/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 44, Concord 32

Caesar Rodney 66, Newark Charter 46

Delaware Military Academy 61, MOT Charter 51

Laurel 78, Sussex Technical 67

Middletown 68, Cape Henlopen 40

Milford 60, Polytech 56

Smyrna 51, St. Georges Tech 43

Woodrow Wilson, N.J. 69, Dover 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark Charter 42, St. Andrew's 35

Polytech 34, Sussex Central 29

Sanford 73, Caravel Academy 50

Ursuline Academy 54, Cape Henlopen 50

Wilmington Friends 41, Mt. Pleasant 30

Woodbridge 55, Delmarva Christian 50

2/19/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 54, Middletown 48

Polytech 53, Hodgson Vo-Tech 52

Salisbury, Md. 88, Delmarva Christian 86

Wilmington Christian 74, Freire Charter School Wilmington 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 62, Sussex Central 31

Sanford 58, St. Andrew's 15

2/18/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmar 59, Lake Forest 45

Dover 71, Cape Henlopen 62

Laurel 67, Great Oaks Charter School 66

Mt. Pleasant 72, Christiana 51

Newark Charter 48, Odessa 35

Seaford 71, Woodbridge 65

Smyrna 58, Sussex Central 32

St. Mark's 66, Wilmington Christian 48

Tower Hill 69, Wilmington Friends 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 57, Smyrna 38

Cape Henlopen 53, Dover 47

Caravel Academy 64, Charter School of Wilmington 42

Delaware Military Academy 40, Red Lion Christian Academy 39

Delcastle Tech 43, Odessa 18

Lake Forest 41, Appoquinimink 33

Woodbridge 54, Seaford 25

2/17/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 80, Cape Henlopen 48

Concord 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 39

Delaware Military Academy 67, Charter School of Wilmington 53

Glasgow 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 48

Laurel 85, Sussex Academy 40

Middletown 54, Sanford 45

Newark Charter 64, MOT Charter 49

St. Andrew's 51, Newark 39

St. Elizabeth 69, First State Military 26

Woodbridge 63, St. Georges Tech 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 66, Odessa 17

Charter School of Wilmington 52, Delaware Military Academy 29

Concord 49, Hodgson Vo-Tech 43

Laurel 40, Polytech 37

Newark Charter 47, MOT Charter 10

St. Elizabeth 56, First State Military 15

St. Georges Tech 47, Woodbridge 41

St. Mark's 58, Padua Academy 33

Sussex Technical 51, Smyrna 29

Tower Hill 60, Mt. Pleasant 34

2/16/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 69, Odessa 34

Archmere Academy 48, Concord 30

Caesar Rodney 79, Sussex Technical 63

Cross Christian 69, Haverford, Pa. 55

Delmar 86, Sussex Academy 46

Howard School of Technology 82, Brandywine 61

Wilmington Friends 73, Wilmington Christian 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology def. Brandywine, forfeit

Sanford 47, Tatnall 39

Seaford 56, Polytech 48

Thomas McKean 49, John Dickinson 20

2/15/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 54, Polytech 49

MOT Charter 62, Odyssey Charter 47

Middletown 69, Mt. Pleasant 30

Salesianum 79, St. Elizabeth 52

Sanford 75, Wilmington Christian 66

Seaford 76, Laurel 54

St. Georges Tech 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 54

St. Mark's 63, Newark Charter 37

Tatnall 41, Wilmington Friends 40

Woodbridge 61, Lake Forest 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, Christiana 33

Archmere Academy 45, Padua Academy 42

Cape Henlopen 52, Smyrna 20

Delcastle Tech 54, William Penn 48

Dover 53, Conrad 47

Early College 36, First State Military 25

Lake Forest 46, Sussex Technical 26

Laurel 66, Milford 18

Middletown 61, Mt. Pleasant 49

Newark Charter 39, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Seaford 57, Woodbridge 53

St. Georges Tech 52, Hodgson Vo-Tech 39

Wilmington Christian 41, Thomas McKean 30

2/14/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 66, Delmarva Christian 64, OT

Caesar Rodney 73, Thomas McKean 39

Concord 65, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Delcastle Tech 66, Mt. Pleasant 57

Odessa 45, First State Military 28

Seaford 78, Sussex Academy 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcastle Tech 61, Mt. Pleasant 45

Delmar 55, Laurel 52

MOT Charter 57, Odyssey Charter 20

Odessa 33, First State Military 25

Red Lion Christian Academy 52, Christiana 27

Seaford 49, Sussex Academy 18

 