 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Philadelphia heads to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over NYCFC

  • Comments
MLS NYCFC Union Soccer

Philadelphia Union's Alejandro Bedoya, center, lefts the trophy as the Union celebrate winning the MLS Eastern Conference following an MLS soccer match against NYCFC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 3-1 and clinched the MLS Eastern Conference title. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

The Union will head to Los Angeles and face Supporters Shield winners LAFC in the league title match on Saturday.

Top-seeded LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup championship game with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final earlier Sunday.

Cory Burke also scored for the Union, who were unbeaten in 19 matches at home this season.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9