Phillies acquire All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.

Soto, an AL All-Star the last two years, had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers.

The 26-year-old Clemens made his major league debut in Detroit last season, and hit .145 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 56 games. He played three infield positions and in the outfield along with pitching in seven games when the Tigers didn't want to tax the bullpen more in lopsided games.

The 26-year-old Vierling hit .260 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 151 games over two seasons with the Phillies. The 25-year-old Maton hit .250 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 86 games over two seasons in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Span spent much of last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting .308, and did not have a hit in four plate appearances over three games with the Phillies.

Howard takes down Delaware State 84-64

  • Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 19 points as Howard beat Delaware State 84-64 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday night.

Dockery was 7 of 13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Bison (8-9). Bryce Harris scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Jelani Williams was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

O'Koye Parker led the Hornets (1-13) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Martez Robinson added 11 points and two steals for Delaware State. In addition, Corey Perkins had eight points, four assists and two steals.

The Hornets extended their losing streak to 12 straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Howard visits Maryland-Eastern Shore and Delaware State hosts Norfolk State.