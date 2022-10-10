 Skip to main content
Phillies adding fall tastes to the postseason menu

Phillies 2022 Menu Items

The Phillies introduce new food items for the 2022 Postseason, including the Phillies Gobbler, Crabby Sweets, and a S'mores Milkshake

 Aramark Sports & Entertainment

It's been 11 years since the Phillies were last on the road to the 'Fall Classic', and the concession stands at Citizens Bank Park may look the part on Friday.

Ahead of Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves, Aramark, the food vendor for the Phillies, has introduced three fall-themed menu items.

Most notably, a "Phillies Gobbler", which resembles "The Bobbie" made popular by Delaware-based Capriotti's and Wawa's "Gobbler", includes carved turkey with stuffing and a cranberry sage aioli with gravy.

Chickie & Pete's, who popularized the Crab Fries in the region, are offering Crabby Sweets, sweet potato fries with cinnamon-maple and cheese sauces for dipping.

There will also be a S'mores Milkshake, featuring the classic gram crackers, chocolate syrup, and marshmallows with vanilla ice cream.

It will be 11 years and a week since the last time 46,530 crowded Citizens Bank Park for a playoff game, but fans at least will have the option to taste a little fall flavor to go with their baseball.

