Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027

FILE - Then-Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski is seen before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Detroit. The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season, Managing Partner John Middleton announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)