Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027

FILE - Then-Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski is seen before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Detroit. The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season, Managing Partner John Middleton announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season.

The Phillies finished the regular season 87-75 and earned the third NL wild-card spot.  The Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games to win the World Series.

The 66-year-old Dombrowski was hired in December 2020 following stints in the front office with Montreal, the Florida Marlins, Boston and Detroit.

His clubs have won five pennants and two World Series titles.

He is the only head of a baseball operations department to lead four different franchises to the World Series and only one of five general managers to have won a World Series title with two different teams.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 3A

Dover 20, Sussex Central 0

Middletown 34, Salesianum 0

Class 2A 

Archmere Academy 42, Concord 0

Newark 20, Tower Hill 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 36, Delmar 0

Class1A

Seaford 34, Charter School of Wilmington 7

Tatnall 24, Odessa 14

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 3A 

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class 2A

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 1A

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21