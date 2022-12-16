 Skip to main content
Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker

Phillies Walker Baseball

FILE - New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. The Philadelphia Phillies added Walker to their rotation on Tuesday, Dec. 6, agreeing to a $72 million, four-year contract with the right-hander. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

 Adam Hunger

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies finalized their deal with Taijuan Walker, agreeing to a $72 million, four-year contract with the right-hander. The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia's biggest NL East rivals. He slots into a rotation fronted by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to a 7-11 record with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37

Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41

Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60

Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29

Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24

Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12

Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31

Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67

Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46

Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41

Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22

St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32

Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42

Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17

Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49

Laurel 41, Seaford 11

Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17

Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42

Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41

Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29

Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21

Wednesday, Dec. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Caravel Academy 61

Howard School of Technology 75, Christiana 29

Tuesday, Dec. 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46

Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52

Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29

Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45

Indian River 38, Early College 29

Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42

Middletown 66, St. Mark's 38

Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46

Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31

Polytech 67, Smyrna 55

Sanford 45, Newark 36

Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Tatnall 53, Odessa 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

Monday, Dec. 12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Camden Eastside, N.J. 50, Howard School of Technology 35

Greenwood Mennonite School 60, Holly Grove, Md. 26

St. Andrew's 56, Wilmington Christian 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenwood Mennonite School 39, Holly Grove, Md. 15

Newark 33, Odessa 29

 