PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies finalized their deal with Taijuan Walker, agreeing to a $72 million, four-year contract with the right-hander. The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia's biggest NL East rivals. He slots into a rotation fronted by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to a 7-11 record with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts.
Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker
- Associated Press
Sports Scoreboard
High School Sports Scoreboard
Thursday, Dec. 15
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexis I. duPont 49, Tatnall 37
Appoquinimink 74, Concord 41
Chester, Pa. 68, Newark 60
Conrad 77, Red Lion Christian Academy 29
Delaware Military Academy 43, Delcastle Tech 24
Dover 74, Cape Henlopen 57
Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 12
Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31
Milford 83, Caesar Rodney 67
Mt. Pleasant 69, Brandywine 46
Odessa 53, MOT Charter 41
Polytech 58, Sussex Technical 22
St. Mark's 34, Charter School of Wilmington 32
Sussex Central 51, Smyrna 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cape Henlopen 46, Dover 42
Delaware Military Academy 53, Delcastle Tech 21
Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Thomas McKean 17
Howard School of Technology 53, Middletown 49
Laurel 41, Seaford 11
Mt. Pleasant 64, Brandywine 17
Odyssey Charter 45, Christiana 42
Polytech 46, Sussex Technical 41
Smyrna 48, Sussex Central 29
Woodbridge 64, Delmar 21
Wednesday, Dec. 14
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Caravel Academy 61
Howard School of Technology 75, Christiana 29
Tuesday, Dec. 13
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46
Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52
Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29
Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45
Indian River 38, Early College 29
Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42
Middletown 66, St. Mark's 38
Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46
Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31
Polytech 67, Smyrna 55
Sanford 45, Newark 36
Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21
St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60
St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38
Tatnall 53, Odessa 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60
Monday, Dec. 12
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Camden Eastside, N.J. 50, Howard School of Technology 35
Greenwood Mennonite School 60, Holly Grove, Md. 26
St. Andrew's 56, Wilmington Christian 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Greenwood Mennonite School 39, Holly Grove, Md. 15
Newark 33, Odessa 29