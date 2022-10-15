 Skip to main content
WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies playoff games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Phillies heading to National League Championship Series

NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies Brandon Marsh (16) hits a three-run homer during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in Philadelphia to win the series three games to one.

The Phillies offense scored early on a three-run home run by centerfielder Brandon Marsh.  

Catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in the 3rd inning.  Not only was it the first home run in Realmuto's post-season career, it was the first inside-the-park homer by a catcher in post-season history.

The Phillies then added three more runs in the 6th on RBI singles by Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper.

Harper added a solo shot in the 8th, his third home run of the post-season.

Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched three innings, giving up just one hit - a solo home run by Orlando Arcia.  Five Phillies relievers combined to finish the game.

Atlanta hit three home runs, but each were only solo shots.

The Phillies will now meet the winner of the Los Angeles-San Diego series.  The schedule has not been set, but games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) would be played in Philadelphia.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Archmere Academy 28, Tower Hill 14

Delmar 35, Sussex Technical 6

Lake Forest 33, Red Lion Christian Academy 13

Laurel 42, Odessa 0

Mt. Pleasant 34, Brandywine 0

Newark 42, Conrad 8

St. Andrew's 25, Glasgow 16

St. Georges Tech 27, Hodgson Vo-Tech 21

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Cape Henlopen 41, Caesar Rodney 13

Caravel Academy 28, Woodbridge 16

Charter School of Wilmington 41, Early College 0

Salesianum 31, Middletown 21

Seaford 41, First State Military 14

Smyrna 42, Mergenthaler, Md. 20

St. Elizabeth 41, John Dickinson 0

St. Mark's 35, Concord 3

Sussex Central 21, Dover 0

Tatnall 54, Christiana 0

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Indian River 28, Polytech 21